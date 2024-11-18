The Detroit Pistons earned their second straight win after blowing out the Washington Wizards on the road 124-104. Their victory lifted their regular season record to 7-8 and was led by another triple-double recorded by point guard Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham finished the night with 21 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. This equals Cunningham's sixth triple-double of his career and the fourth of the regular season. Detroit's franchise point guard officially passed legend Isiah Thomas for the most triple-doubles in Pistons' history. Cunningham is now in second place behind Grant Hill (29) for the most triple-doubles in franchise history.

The Pistons' offense flourished under Cunningham's direction as a floor general against the Wizards. He only turned the ball over twice and orchestrated the Pistons' season-high in points during the victory. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered high praise in the postgame media session for Cunningham's impact as the team's leader.

“The ball is in his hands the majority of the night, but he understands the total game. He understands what his teammates need, what the team needs at the moment, and I think we’re seeing him express all of those things. He's growing from a leadership standpoint. He's continuing to study and learn those things. He held us accountable to doing the things we needed to do tonight.”

Cunningham is averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game through ten games in November. The Pistons are playing winning basketball with a 6-4 record during the month stretch.

A bounce-back performance by Jaden Ivey

The Pistons continue to play their best ball when their backcourt is active. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey returned back to form after shaking off the rust of the toe injury he suffered against the Miami Heat.

Ivey led all scorers with 28 points on 10-19 shooting from the field. His three-point jumper looked lethal again as he hit four of his seven attempts. Ivey also played an effective role as a playmaker by dishing out eight assists. The backcourt also kept their turnovers at a minimum as Ivey only had three and Cunningham only gave away two. Detroit took care of the ball as a team with a season-low of eight giveaways against the Wizards.

Ivey's three-level scoring was impressive in leading Detroit. His team was vocal about his impact in the winning team effort. Bickerstaff highlighted the importance of what Ivey brought to the Pistons.

“I thought he was big time. He can hurt you in so many different ways. He can get to the basket at will. He's doing a great job of finding his teammates when people want to commit two bodies to him,” Bickerstaff explained. “He picks up full court most possessions and turns guys into backcourt. He's a well-rounded player and I thought tonight was another great example of that.”

The backcourt received some major assistance from shooting guard Malik Beasley in beating Washington. Beasley scored 26 points in 29 minutes as a starter. The 27-year old veteran continued his impressive efficiency knocking down 10-16 shots from the field and 6-11 from three.

Pistons health update

The Pistons got some helpful depth as their wings have been limited over the past few games. Detroit got a useful return from forward Simone Fontecchio after healing from a toe injury.

Even after being upgraded to questionable before the game, swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. was inactive again due to head lacerations against the Miami Heat. Detroit still remains without second-year forward Ausar Thompson as he getting back into game shape due to time missed from blood clots.