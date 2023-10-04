The Detroit Pistons will have plenty to prove after making a few key moves in the 2023 NBA offseason.

The Pistons continued to build around their young core with the acquisitions of forward Joe Harris and guard Monte Morris. They re-signed center Isaiah Stewart, who played in 50 games and started in 47 for Detroit last season, to a four-year extension in July. They finalized an agreement with former Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams one month before.

“When we set out on this search, we wanted a leader focused on discipline, defense and development,” Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver said in a June release. “His capability, his experience and his philosophy checks all those boxes.

“He has high character and high conviction. He will be a great leader and mentor for our young core, and given his career as a player, he'll connect with our veteran players as well.”

Which Pistons player could have a potential breakout year during the 2023-24 NBA season?

Pistons Player with Potential Breakout Season: Jaden Ivey

Ivey was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He joined a handful of other Big Ten selections in the first round, including Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis and San Antonio Spurs forward Malaki Branham. The former Boilermaker guard took a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team in May after a solid rookie season in Detroit. He joined a Pistons teammate in center Jalen Duren, who averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.

Ivey played in 74 games and started in 73 for Detroit last year, earning averages of 16.3 points on a 41.6% field goal percentage. He added on 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. While the 21-year-old guard spent the majority of his minutes during the 2022-23 season as a shooting guard, he spent about 27% of his minutes at the one, according to Basketball Reference.

“I would say it helped me a lot, honestly,” Ivey said when asked how playing point guard helped his overall game last season, via MLive Detroit Pistons and Lions writer Kory Woods. “Being able to get those reps with the ball, and I talked about it last year; I didn't get as many point guard reps in college. That was something I was still learning. With Cade being out, I was able to be on the ball more and be able to get other people's active, knowing what actions to go to, and calling plays. I got to experience that with Cade being out.

“Now that Cade's going to be back, I also got reps this summer when we played pickup games at Rico Hines. I was able to get those off-ball reps as well, not being on the ball. When I'm on the ball, I look to get other people involved. So, I think it's going to be a benefit for both of us being able to be on the floor together and knowing what Cade likes to get to, just playing great team ball. That's my mindset going into the season.”

Ivey must continue to play an essential role on offense for the Pistons while shoring up his defense during the upcoming NBA season. He took third place on Detroit's roster in points and assists per game last year. Ivey will be a vital part of a young core that features Duren and guard Cade Cunningham, who are both under contract for Detroit this season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. If Ivey can continue to grow with the Pistons younger options, he may have a breakout year during the 2023-24 season.