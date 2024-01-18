The Hawks need to part ways with these two players.

To say the Atlanta Hawks have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. They are 16-23 on the season with a -2.2 point differential. Both their record and point differential would put them at 11th in the Eastern Conference. They also have a -2.1 net rating on the season, which ranks 23rd in the NBA. There were high hopes for this team that just pushed the Boston Celtics to six games in the playoffs a year ago to take a step up in play, but that has been the furthest thing from actuality.

Instead, trade rumors have permeated this team and been a constant all season long as the team continues to flounder and underwhelm. Everyone but Trae Young and Jalen Johnson (and maybe rookie Kobe Bufkin) has been reported to be available according to John Hollinger of The Athletic. If that's the case, then surely the Hawks have had offers made to them by other teams. With this being the state of the Hawks at the moment, they have to make some trades. Two players, in particular, stand out as players the Hawks should look to move at the trade deadline.

There was a ton of optimism about the potential of a Trae Young-Dejounte Murray backcourt when the Hawks acquired Murray in the summer of 2022. Those two just haven't been able to click at all. In the 2022-23 season, the Hawks had a +1.6 net rating when the two shared the floor according to Cleaning the Glass. One would think that a year under their belt would mean better chemistry would abound in the years to come, but that has been far from the case. The Hawks' net rating when Young and Murray have shared the floor this season has dropped to -4.2 this season.

Regardless of whether it is the coaches' fault, the rest of the roster's fault, or these two players in particular, this is unacceptable. A team cannot function if its two best players are not raising its ceiling and are instead digging their floor even lower. With Murray due for a new extension that will pay him roughly $28 million per year over the next four seasons, if the Hawks want to get out of this iteration of their team, the time to do it is now before Murray's extension kicks in and makes a deal harder to construct financially. Plenty of teams have been reported to be interested in Murray, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs, among others. The Hawks can get a good deal and recoup some of the draft capital they lost to bring Murray in the first place. With their team struggling, that seems like the prudent thing to do.

Looking to stay competitive, the Hawks re-signed Clint Capela to a two-year $45.88 million extension in the offseason. But with the team slumping this season, it would make sense for them to open up some cap space and look to dish Capela elsewhere. Capela has one more season left after this season at around $22 million guaranteed. His contract alone should be able to fetch the Hawks some valuable picks if a team is looking to shed long-term money. With the Hawks being a way away from contention, they should be more than receptive to that type of trade.

The Hawks also have a burgeoning center in Onyeka Okongwu who is more than ready for an elevated role. The Hawks have a +3 net rating when Okongwu is on the floor versus when he is off of it according to NBA.com. If the Hawks can get extra draft capital and free up playing time for Okongwu, that seems like a home run for them.