By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

You can now watch all 10 episodes of Players, the mockumentary TV series about League of Legends, for free.

The episodes can be found on the LoL Esports YouTube channel, and according to Kien Lam, writer and producer for Players, it will stay free for a month.

anyway PLAYERS is available FOR FREE on the @lolesports youtube page for the next month. it can take a few episodes if you're not used to mockumentary format, but i promise the payoff is worth it! #PlayersTheSeries watch now:https://t.co/6Losdp5lNP — Kien Lam (@MeanMisterKien) December 14, 2022

The TV show follows Fugitive Gaming, a fictional professional League of Legends team, as they try and claim the highest honor of League esports – the World Championship. Fugitive’s veteran player, Creamcheese, and their 17-year old prodigy Organizm, must overcome their differences to perform at the highest level. Faces familiar to those who follow League of Legends esports, especially the LCS, appear, such as Isaac “Azael” Cumming-Bentley, David “Phreak” Turley, and Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines appear in the show, too.

Players was originally only available on Paramount+. The first four episodes were released on June 16, 2022, and the rest of the season (10 episodes total) was released weekly until July 28, 2022. It was created by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, who also served as executive producers. The duo is most known for co-creating another mockumentary, American Vandal. The production was handled by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die, 3 Arts Entertainment, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Riot Games.

People from the League community were not only present on-screen, but also in the writers room. According to an interview with Yacenda and Perrault, producers from Riot Games would drop in to keep the show authentic.

The show was received well by both critics and the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, it rates 94% on the Average Tomatometer, while the Audience gave it an average of 84%. The critics consensus reads “Familiarity with League of Legends will definitely help viewers connect better with Players’ satirical jabs, but this e-sports comedy reaffirms Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda’s knack for spoofing documentary conventions with amusing results.”