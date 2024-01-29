Who should the Pelicans move at the deadline?

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a promising position halfway through the 2023-24 NBA season. They boast a commendable record of 26-20. However, to bolster their prospects for a deep playoff run, the team must execute strategic maneuvers at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Pelicans' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

As the season progresses, the Pelicans stand a solid chance of clinching a playoff berth. They can potentially secure a top 6 seed in the Western Conference. Alternatively, they could vie for a postseason spot through the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. With that, strengthening their roster through trade acquisitions could significantly enhance the Pelicans' credibility as legitimate contenders in the playoffs.

Still, despite their overall progress, the Pelicans' preferred starting lineup featuring CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas has encountered challenges. Across their games so far, this lineup has struggled, being outscored by opponents per 100 possessions. Defensively, they have also allowed a ton of points to be scored by opposing starting units. These indicate that the Pelicans cannot simply sit idly by during the trade deadline.

Considerations

Take note that the Pelicans have prudently managed their financial position. They remain one of only two NBA franchises to never exceed the luxury tax threshold. Recently, the Pelicans saved $2.8 million under the $165.3 million luxury tax line by trading Kira Lewis Jr and a 2024 second-round pick. Shedding Lewis's $5.7 million salary provides substantial savings. This is especially true when factoring in the potential penalties for exceeding the tax line.

This financial strategy aligns with the Pelicans' current status as a competitive, though not dominant, team. With Zion Williamson under contract for four more years, the organization aims to avoid luxury tax payments during his tenure. Failure to do so would reflect poorly on their ability to maximize Williamson's potential or make strategic investments. However, as of now, the Pelicans' cautious approach appears reasonable. That said, the upcoming trade deadline may necessitate more decisive action.

Here we will look at the players whom the New Orleans Pelicans must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Jose Alvarado

When scrutinizing the Pelicans' roster, a compelling argument emerges for the team to prioritize subtraction rather than addition. Instead of augmenting their lineup, the Pelicans could benefit significantly from streamlining their depth before the deadline. One player ripe for consideration as a trade candidate is Jose Alvarado.

Despite Alvarado's role as the team's third-string point guard, his contract situation remains uncertain. There is a team option looming for next season, though. This ambiguity casts doubt on his future with the team, making him a viable trade prospect.

Jonas Valanciunas

The most pressing question in the next week pertains to the Pelicans' center position. While Jonas Valanciunas continues to deliver consistent performances, his expiring contract presents a dilemma for the Pelicans. The 31-year-old double-double stalwart, known for his unwavering durability, might find himself on the trade block.

Despite Valanciunas' impressive statistics, the Pelicans covet greater versatility and perimeter shooting around their main guys. Sure, Valanciunas excels in rebounding and interior scoring. Having said that, the team could explore alternatives for a more agile defensive presence and a big man capable of stretching the floor. Moreover, Valanciunas' sizable contract could serve as a valuable bargaining chip in potential trade negotiations.

One potential target is Cleveland's Jarrett Allen. Remember that he is a player the Pelicans previously expressed interest in during the offseason. Allen's availability ahead of the February 8 deadline could intrigue the Pelicans if the Cavaliers opt to part ways with him. His length, athleticism, and offensive versatility could match what the Pels need at the slot.

Jonas Valanciunas beast mode putbacks pic.twitter.com/ipMhvicNYO — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) January 24, 2024

Yes, Larry Nance Jr contributes commendable numbers in rebounds, points, and steals per game. However, his departure warrants consideration if the Pelicans aim to address specific positional deficiencies or enhance offensive firepower. Remember that the team is potentially in search of additional scoring options. This means Nance's defensive prowess might not suffice to secure his roster spot. That's especially true if enticing trade offers align with the team's long-term objectives.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches, the New Orleans Pelicans face critical decisions regarding their roster composition. The Pelicans must navigate these transactions with a keen eye toward long-term success. That's whether these moves involve strategically shedding depth, exploring trade options for Jonas Valanciunas, or considering departures such as Larry Nance Jr.

Sure, the team has demonstrated promise in the current season. Still, addressing deficiencies and aligning the roster with Zion Williamson's trajectory remains paramount. The coming weeks present a pivotal juncture for the Pelicans to fortify their position in the Western Conference. They must chart a course toward sustained competitiveness in the NBA landscape. With prudent maneuvering and astute acquisitions, the Pelicans have the opportunity to shape a roster capable of contending even in the postseason.