There's no question that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is the biggest thing to happen to the WNBA since its inception, but its quite a load to carry for such a young player early into her career. Nevertheless, Clark has risen to the occasion each time and the sponsors over at Nike have had her back every step of the way. In preparation of her first signature sneaker release, Nike cut an elite promo starring the No. 1 overall pick herself.

Caitlin Clark first signed to Nike in April 2024 for a deal that was worth around $28 million. While her first signature sneaker is definitely on the horizon, Clark became known for her affinity towards the Nike Kobe line and the rare colorways she would lace up for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It didn't take long before Clark was rocking her own PE (player exclusive) Nike Kobe colorways on court for the Indiana Fever. Shortly after, Nike decided it was time to release her first “Fever” PE colorway to the public.

Nike Kobe 5 PE “Indiana Fever”

During the ad, Clark is seen transforming into a Mamba mindset in what is very reminiscent of the old Kobe Bryant commercials we'd see from Nike. Caitlin Clark steps into a new world when she laces her shoes and although she's always smiling off the court, she has quite the killer instinct once she steps on.


The Nike Kobe 5 “Indiana Fever” released on the morning of June 30, 2025 and sold out within a matter of minutes on Nike SNKRS app and select retailers carrying the shoes. The shoes were dropped for a price tag of $190 in adult sizing, but we're already seeing them hit the aftermarkets for upwards of $350.

Expect this sort of hype moving forward as we should expect more Caitlin Clark Nike Kobe releases in the future. For now, we'll continue to anxiously wait as Nike begins to cook up her debut signature model in the near future.