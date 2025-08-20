Tiger Woods and Theo Epstein are teaming up to make the sport of golf better and to improve the PGA Tour as best they can.

In a recent article by Front Office Sports, it announced that the PGA Tour is trying to create a new Future Competition Committee. The PGA Tour is turning to Tiger Woods to help expand, and former MLB mastermind Theo Epstein is wanted to help join Woods. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed on Wednesday.

Epstein helped end the Curse of the Bambino with the Boston Red Sox by building a World Series-winning team in 2004, and later ended the 100+ year drought for the Chicago Cubs, constructing a World Series-winning team once again in 2016. Epstein is no longer affiliated with an MLB team but is a part-owner of Fenway Sports Group.

“It’s one reason why I asked Theo Epstein to participate in this,” Rolapp said. “He clearly has a track record in other sports including baseball and has wrestled with these same competitive issues, and I think we can learn from his experience.”

The committee will include Fenway Sports Group principal John Henry. PGA Tour chairman Joe Gorder will also join the FSG members, as well as six players, including Woods. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell are the remaining five.

“It is aimed at a holistic relook of how we compete on the Tour,” Rolapp said. “That is inclusive of regular season, postseason, and offseason.”

Rolapp later commented that the committee has yet to meet for the first time, but is hoping the changes will be implemented “as soon as we can.”

Woods has been trying to improve the sport of golf since he was a teenager. There is nothing he wouldn't do to help the game. Months ago, Woods teamed up with Augusta National to form a new 9-hole course. Woods is also a co-founder with Rory McIlroy for the new TGL, which debuted earlier in 2025.