The Chicago Bears reached an agreement on a new contract extension on Wednesday with a quarterback not named Caleb Williams. It's a move that locks up the team's backup quarterback role, giving the roster stability for the next few years.

Reports indicate that Tyson Bagent, who is 25 years old, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension, according to Mark Carman of CHGO Bears. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed that Bagent's new deal can reach up to $16 million due to incentives.

“The Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10M contract extension with a max value of $16M with incentives, his reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management tell The Insiders. CHGO Bears first had the deal, which ties Bagent to Chicago through 2027.”

Bagent is one of the more popular backup quarterbacks in the league, as he's displayed some solid potential whenever he is given a chance. There has been some speculation that the Bears could trade the former undrafted free agent. Still, with this new contract, Chicago clearly has no intentions of trading him anytime soon, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Article Continues Below

“There's been chatter here and elsewhere on social media about whether the Bears would trade Tyson Bagent to a QB-needy team. This is an emphatic no way. Ben Johnson & Co. have gotten off to a great start with Bagent, and the feelings are mutual.”

Bagent is entering the third year of his career. He's been a backup throughout so far and seems more than comfortable to remain in Chicago for now. The type of contract he signed on Wednesday indicates the Bears feel confident in his abilities in case Caleb Williams were to miss time for whatever reason.

Tyson Bagent has played nine total games in his career, starting in four of them. In those contests, he's put up 870 passing yards and three touchdowns while owning a 66.2% completion percentage.