‘Please come to LA!’: Kyrie Irving hilariously heckled by Lakers fan

A Los Angeles Lakers fan shot his best shot at getting Kyrie Irving to join the Lakers. The fan begged Irving to join LA at a recent Brooklyn Nets practice.

A Lakers fan was BEGGING Kyrie Irving to join his team at a recent Nets practice event 😂 (h/t @NetsKingdomAJ) pic.twitter.com/fDK5EbsKpo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 12, 2022

In the video, the fan is screaming, “come to the Lakers!”

The Nets and Lakers were rumored to be discussing a potential Kyrie Irving deal during the offseason. Russell Westbrook’s woes in LA made many believe Los Angeles would pursue a new star point guard. The thought of pairing up LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once again appealed to some fans as well.

But the Nets and Irving have come together and are preparing for a successful 2022-2023 season. This might be the year that Brooklyn finally has a big three pan out.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are superstars in every sense of the word. Irving’s greatest challenge is remaining motivated and staying on the court. As long as he avoids distractions he will have an impressive season. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Irving will earn MVP votes when it is all said and done.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league. And Ben Simmons is valuable despite his public perception.

This Nets team is going to be dangerous in 2022 if everything goes according to plan. Unfortunately for that Lakers fan, Kyrie Irving is likely not going anywhere for now. However, there is no telling what could happen in future free agency.

If Irving ever does sign in Los Angeles, Lakers fans will need to thank this passionate fan.