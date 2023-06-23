Pokemon Go has just released the new Dark Flames event, which features the new Pokemon, Turtonator and the addition of Mega Sableye in the roster. Of course, there will be a lot more bonuses in store for trainers. Here's everything you need to know about the Dark Flames Event.

The Pokemon Go current season, Hidden Gems, initially launched on June 1, 2023. The new season featured a lot of surprises and debuts of new Pokemon as well as several freebies that all players can get.

The Solstice Horizons was the first event for the new season, which just finished. Now we will have Dark Flames entering, introducing Turtonator for the first time. The event will also feature more on Dark and Fire-based Pokemon since this will be aligned with Turtonator and Mega Sableye's debut.

The event will begin on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and run through to Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8:00PM local time.

Here's everything you need to know about which Pokemon would appear more during the event.

Dark Flames Wild Encounters

Of course, every Pokemon Go event features more Pokemon connected to or similar to the debut of the new Pokemon. Here's a list of all the Pokemon that will spawn more often during the Dark Flames event. Do take note that some of the Pokemon in the list can be shiny.

Vulpix

Houndour

Poochyena

Galarian Zigzagoon

Carvanha

Numel

Stunky

Litwick

Litten

Houndoom

Sableye

Dark Flames Raid Encounters

As seeing that Dark Flames will be focused on Dark and Fire-type Pokemon, the raid encounters would also follow the event. Here is the list Pokemon that would appear on each tier, that will be available in Raids during the event. Again, some of the Pokemon can appear as shiny.

One-Star Raids:

Sneasel

Darumaka

Scraggy

Deino

Three-Star Raids:

Alolan Marowak

Flareon

Umbreon

Turtonator

Five-Star Raids:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heatran

Mega Raids:

Mega Sableye

Dark Flames Field Research Task Encounters

During the Dark Flames event, field research will also be available from Pokestops worldwide. With earning the rewards, there is a chance that you will be able to encounter the following Pokemon. Some of them will appear as shiny.

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Marowak

Magmar

Sneasel

Litwick

Turtonator

Dark Flames Branching Timed Research

Aside from the field research available on Pokestops, there will also be Dark Flames–themed Timed Research that would be available throughout the event. During the event, players will be able to choose between paths focused on Fire-type or Dark-type Pokemon as it is the theme of the event. After you complete the research tasks, you will be able to earn a Premium Battle Pass, 15,000 XP, and chance encounters with some of the event-themed Pokemon listed above.

Dark Flames Event Bonuses

During Pokemon Go events, trainers will have access to the following Event Bonuses. Here's a list of all the Event Bonuses available for Dark Flames:

Additional 25% XP for completing raids

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one additional Candy XL for completing raids

Three additional Candy for completing raids

Dark Flames Collection Challenge

There will also be a Collection Challenge during the Dark Flames event. The Collection Challenge is a game feature which requires trainers to acquire all the listed Pokémon during certain events. Those who complete it will receive 5,000 XP and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

That's everything you need to know for Pokemon Go's Dark Flames Event.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.