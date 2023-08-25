Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global event is here and Trainers are set on another adventure on the popular AR game from The Pokemon Company Inc. and Niantic. Get a chance to join millions of other Trainers worldwide as we get ready to see over 70 Pokemon that will have a high chance of being a Shiny Pokemon spawn that are making their Pokemon GO debuts! Trainers from all over the world can participate in this event at no cost! There are a lot of exciting things that you can see, catch, and experience during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global such as having the chance to capture Mega Diancie or Mega Rayquaza.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Details and More

As we have mentioned, Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global is open for anyone to experience and participate in but there are incentives that will be provided for those who will be purchasing tickets via the in-game shop. There will be bonuses and rewards that will be provided for these Trainers including a chance to encounter Mega Diancie who is making its debut in the Pokemon GO game.

Spawn Increases in Event

For all Trainers, there will be four unique habitats that they can explore. Take note that these rotations will only happen on Day 1, Saturday. There are no rotating habitat hours on Day 2, Sunday, so Pokemon will be appearing at any time of the day!

These habitats will rotate hourly during the whole duration of the event:

Quart Terrarium Habitat: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Quart Crown) Electric #0035 Shiny Clefairy Fairy #0108 Shiny Lickitung Normal #0214 Shiny Heracross Bug/Fighting #0241 Shiny Miltank Normal #0265 Shiny Wurmple Bug #0293 Shiny Whismur Normal #0300 Shiny Skitty Normal #0370 Shiny Luvdisc Water #0422 Shiny East Shellos Water #0427 Shiny Buneary Normal #0531 Shiny Audino Normal/Fairy #0590 Shiny Foongus Grass/Poison #0755 Shiny Morelull Grass/Fairy

Pyrite Sands Habitat: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) Electric #0027 Shiny Sandshrew Ground #0050 Shiny Alolan Diglett Ground/Steel #0054 Shiny Psyduck Water #0203 Shiny Girafarig Normal/Psychic #0213 Shiny Shuckle Bug/Rock #0328 Shiny Trapinch Ground #0443 Shiny Gible Dragon/Ground #0449 Shiny Hippopotas Ground #0532 Shiny Timburr Fighting #0595 Shiny Joltik Bug/Electric #0688 Shiny Binacle Rock/Water #0694 Shiny Helioptile Electric/Normal #0736 Shiny Grubbin Bug

Malachite Wilderness Habitat: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0010 Shiny Caterpie Bug #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown) Electric #0069 Shiny Bellsprout Grass/Poison #0123 Shiny Scyther Bug/Flying #0143 Shiny Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) Normal #0167 Shiny Spinarak Bug/Poison #0223 Shiny Remoraid Water #0315 Shiny Roselia Grass/Poison #0459 Shiny Snover Grass/Ice #0546 Shiny Cottonee Grass/Fairy #0597 Shiny Ferroseed Grass/Steel #0618 Shiny Stunfisk Ground/Electric #0753 Shiny Fomantis Grass #0765 Shiny Oranguru Normal/Psychic

Aquamarine Shores Habitat: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) Electric #0016 Shiny Horsea Water #0131 Shiny Lapras Water/Ice #0183 Shiny Marill Water/Fairy #0202 Shiny Wobbufet Psychic #0318 Shiny Carvanha Water/Dark #0339 Shiny Barboach Water/Ground #0371 Shiny Bagon Dragon #0374 Shiny Beldum Steel/Psychic #0422 Shiny West Sea Shellos Water #0527 Shiny Woobat Psychic/Flying #0535 Shiny Tympole Water #0704 Shiny Goomy Dragon #0747 Shiny Mareanie Poison/Water

Event-Specific Raid Battles

During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global, Mega Rayquaza makes its global Pokemon GO debut. All Trainers are eligible to participate in this event regardless if you buy the ticket or not!

Saturday Number Name Type Rank #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Quartz Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) Electric ☆ #0704 Shiny Goomy Dragon ☆ #0703 Carbink Rock/Fairy ☆☆ #0143 Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) Normal ☆☆☆ #0382 Shiny Primal Kyogre Water ☆☆☆☆☆ #0383 Shiny Primal Groudon Ground/Fire ☆☆☆☆☆ Sunday Number Name Type Rank #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Quartz Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown) Electric ☆ #0025 Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) Electric ☆ #0704 Shiny Goomy Dragon ☆ #0703 Carbink Rock/Fairy ☆☆ #0143 Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) Normal ☆☆☆ #0384 Shiny Mega Rayquaza Dragon/Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ #0382 Shiny Primal Kyogre Water ☆☆☆☆☆ #0383 Shiny Primal Groudon Ground/Fire ☆☆☆☆☆

Mega Rayquaza Makes its Debut in Pokemon GO!

Mega Rayquaza makes its global debut during this specific Pokemon GO event alongside Mega Diancie. Trainers will find themselves at a new Pokemon GO item introduced via Special Research called Meteorites. These Meteorites are linked to Mega Rayquaza and would help boost his powers further. Trainers that will take part in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will have the opportunity to earn more rewards including Meteorites by purchasing the in-game ticket for the Pokemon GO event.

Mega Rayquaza will have a featured attack with the help of the Meteorites. Trainers can utilize these Meteorites and learn the Charged Attack, Dragon Ascent! Only Rayquaza that knows the Dragon Ascent move will be able to Mega Evolve when given Rayquaza Mega Energy.

Bonuses and Features during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event

All participating Trainers will be granted the following bonuses during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event:

Lure Modules activated will last for one hour

2x friendship bonus damage in raids

Trainers will be able to enjoy Field Research themed around the different Pokemon habitats

There will be no limit on Remote Raids between Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 AM and Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM (Local Time)

Take snapshots during the event and be on the lookout as you may get a surprise you wouldn't believe!

Evolve the following Pokemon that have these specific Featured Attacks:

Butterfree : Evolve Metapod during the event to get a Butterfree that knows that Fast Attack Bug Bite

: Evolve Metapod during the event to get a Butterfree that knows that Sandslash : Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash

: Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Clefable : Evolve Clefairy during the event to get a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound

: Evolve Clefairy during the event to get a Clefable that knows the Flygon : Evolve Vibrava during the event to get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power

: Evolve Vibrava during the event to get a Flygon that knows the Salamence : Evolve Shelgon during the event to get a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage

: Evolve Shelgon during the event to get a Salamence that knows the Metagross : Evolve Metand during the event to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash

: Evolve Metand during the event to get a Metagross that knows the Roseraid : Evolve Roselia during the event to get a Roseraid that knows both the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Fire-type Charge Attack Weather Ball

: Evolve Roselia during the event to get a Roseraid that knows both the Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam

Ticket Holder Exclusives for Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event

For those who will be purchasing the in-game ticket for the Pokemon GO Fest: 2023 Global event, Trainers can unlock exclusive content, rewards, bonuses, and more! This includes the chance to encounter Mega Diancie which is exclusive for ticket holders of the Pokemon GO event (Mega Diancie encounter is for ticker holders only).

Special Research

On Saturday, ticket holders will be able to complete a Special Research that revolves around the Mythical Pokemon, Diancie. This is the only way that you can encounter this Pokemon as it makes its debut in the game. For Sunday, ticket holders will receive a Special Research that will provide newly discovered Meteorites that you can use for Mega Rayquaza! Make sure that you make time to capture both Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza during this special weekend!

Incense Encounters

Ticket holders will also have additional Pokemon that will be attracted to their incense in the different habitats set on Saturday. Shiny Unown M makes its global debut after appearing only during the Pokemon GO Fest events in London, Osaka, and New York City.

Quartz Terrarium Habitat: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0058 Hisuian Growlithe Fire/Rock #0201 Shiny Unown A Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown D Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown I Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown M Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown N Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown O Psychic

Pyrite Sands Habitat: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0624 Shiny Pawniard Dark/Steel #0201 Shiny Unown A Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown D Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown I Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown M Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown N Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown O Psychic

Malachite Wilderness Habitat: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0455 Carnivine Grass #0201 Shiny Unown A Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown D Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown I Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown M Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown N Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown O Psychic

Aquamarine Shores Habitat: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (local time) Number Name Type #0417 Pachirisu Electric #0201 Shiny Unown A Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown D Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown I Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown M Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown N Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown O Psychic

Other Exclusive Bonuses

Ticket holders will get the following additional bonuses on top of what is given to Trainers playing the event for free:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon

Up to six Special Trades can be made each day

Level up your Elite Collector medal by completing habitat-themed Collection Challenges

Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Special 7km Eggs

Of course, make sure that you take extra precautions while Playing Pokemon GO outdoors. You never know what is lurking within the area! For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming! We have tons of Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet articles for you to enjoy.

Best of luck this weekend, Trainers!