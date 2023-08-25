Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global event is here and Trainers are set on another adventure on the popular AR game from The Pokemon Company Inc. and Niantic. Get a chance to join millions of other Trainers worldwide as we get ready to see over 70 Pokemon that will have a high chance of being a Shiny Pokemon spawn that are making their Pokemon GO debuts! Trainers from all over the world can participate in this event at no cost! There are a lot of exciting things that you can see, catch, and experience during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global such as having the chance to capture Mega Diancie or Mega Rayquaza.
Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Details and More
As we have mentioned, Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global is open for anyone to experience and participate in but there are incentives that will be provided for those who will be purchasing tickets via the in-game shop. There will be bonuses and rewards that will be provided for these Trainers including a chance to encounter Mega Diancie who is making its debut in the Pokemon GO game.
Spawn Increases in Event
For all Trainers, there will be four unique habitats that they can explore. Take note that these rotations will only happen on Day 1, Saturday. There are no rotating habitat hours on Day 2, Sunday, so Pokemon will be appearing at any time of the day!
These habitats will rotate hourly during the whole duration of the event:
|Quart Terrarium Habitat: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Quart Crown)
|Electric
|#0035
|Shiny Clefairy
|Fairy
|#0108
|Shiny Lickitung
|Normal
|#0214
|Shiny Heracross
|Bug/Fighting
|#0241
|Shiny Miltank
|Normal
|#0265
|Shiny Wurmple
|Bug
|#0293
|Shiny Whismur
|Normal
|#0300
|Shiny Skitty
|Normal
|#0370
|Shiny Luvdisc
|Water
|#0422
|Shiny East Shellos
|Water
|#0427
|Shiny Buneary
|Normal
|#0531
|Shiny Audino
|Normal/Fairy
|#0590
|Shiny Foongus
|Grass/Poison
|#0755
|Shiny Morelull
|Grass/Fairy
|Pyrite Sands Habitat: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)
|Electric
|#0027
|Shiny Sandshrew
|Ground
|#0050
|Shiny Alolan Diglett
|Ground/Steel
|#0054
|Shiny Psyduck
|Water
|#0203
|Shiny Girafarig
|Normal/Psychic
|#0213
|Shiny Shuckle
|Bug/Rock
|#0328
|Shiny Trapinch
|Ground
|#0443
|Shiny Gible
|Dragon/Ground
|#0449
|Shiny Hippopotas
|Ground
|#0532
|Shiny Timburr
|Fighting
|#0595
|Shiny Joltik
|Bug/Electric
|#0688
|Shiny Binacle
|Rock/Water
|#0694
|Shiny Helioptile
|Electric/Normal
|#0736
|Shiny Grubbin
|Bug
|Malachite Wilderness Habitat: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0010
|Shiny Caterpie
|Bug
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown)
|Electric
|#0069
|Shiny Bellsprout
|Grass/Poison
|#0123
|Shiny Scyther
|Bug/Flying
|#0143
|Shiny Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)
|Normal
|#0167
|Shiny Spinarak
|Bug/Poison
|#0223
|Shiny Remoraid
|Water
|#0315
|Shiny Roselia
|Grass/Poison
|#0459
|Shiny Snover
|Grass/Ice
|#0546
|Shiny Cottonee
|Grass/Fairy
|#0597
|Shiny Ferroseed
|Grass/Steel
|#0618
|Shiny Stunfisk
|Ground/Electric
|#0753
|Shiny Fomantis
|Grass
|#0765
|Shiny Oranguru
|Normal/Psychic
|Aquamarine Shores Habitat: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)
|Electric
|#0016
|Shiny Horsea
|Water
|#0131
|Shiny Lapras
|Water/Ice
|#0183
|Shiny Marill
|Water/Fairy
|#0202
|Shiny Wobbufet
|Psychic
|#0318
|Shiny Carvanha
|Water/Dark
|#0339
|Shiny Barboach
|Water/Ground
|#0371
|Shiny Bagon
|Dragon
|#0374
|Shiny Beldum
|Steel/Psychic
|#0422
|Shiny West Sea Shellos
|Water
|#0527
|Shiny Woobat
|Psychic/Flying
|#0535
|Shiny Tympole
|Water
|#0704
|Shiny Goomy
|Dragon
|#0747
|Shiny Mareanie
|Poison/Water
Event-Specific Raid Battles
During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global, Mega Rayquaza makes its global Pokemon GO debut. All Trainers are eligible to participate in this event regardless if you buy the ticket or not!
|Saturday
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Quartz Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0704
|Shiny Goomy
|Dragon
|☆
|#0703
|Carbink
|Rock/Fairy
|☆☆
|#0143
|Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)
|Normal
|☆☆☆
|#0382
|Shiny Primal Kyogre
|Water
|☆☆☆☆☆
|#0383
|Shiny Primal Groudon
|Ground/Fire
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Sunday
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Quartz Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Malachite Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)
|Electric
|☆
|#0704
|Shiny Goomy
|Dragon
|☆
|#0703
|Carbink
|Rock/Fairy
|☆☆
|#0143
|Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)
|Normal
|☆☆☆
|#0384
|Shiny Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon/Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|#0382
|Shiny Primal Kyogre
|Water
|☆☆☆☆☆
|#0383
|Shiny Primal Groudon
|Ground/Fire
|☆☆☆☆☆
Mega Rayquaza Makes its Debut in Pokemon GO!
Mega Rayquaza makes its global debut during this specific Pokemon GO event alongside Mega Diancie. Trainers will find themselves at a new Pokemon GO item introduced via Special Research called Meteorites. These Meteorites are linked to Mega Rayquaza and would help boost his powers further. Trainers that will take part in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global will have the opportunity to earn more rewards including Meteorites by purchasing the in-game ticket for the Pokemon GO event.
Mega Rayquaza will have a featured attack with the help of the Meteorites. Trainers can utilize these Meteorites and learn the Charged Attack, Dragon Ascent! Only Rayquaza that knows the Dragon Ascent move will be able to Mega Evolve when given Rayquaza Mega Energy.
Bonuses and Features during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event
All participating Trainers will be granted the following bonuses during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event:
- Lure Modules activated will last for one hour
- 2x friendship bonus damage in raids
- Trainers will be able to enjoy Field Research themed around the different Pokemon habitats
- There will be no limit on Remote Raids between Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 AM and Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11:59 PM (Local Time)
- Take snapshots during the event and be on the lookout as you may get a surprise you wouldn't believe!
Evolve the following Pokemon that have these specific Featured Attacks:
- Butterfree: Evolve Metapod during the event to get a Butterfree that knows that Fast Attack Bug Bite
- Sandslash: Evolve Sandshrew during the event to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash
- Clefable: Evolve Clefairy during the event to get a Clefable that knows the Fast Attack Pound
- Flygon: Evolve Vibrava during the event to get a Flygon that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power
- Salamence: Evolve Shelgon during the event to get a Salamence that knows the Charged Attack Outrage
- Metagross: Evolve Metand during the event to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash
- Roseraid: Evolve Roselia during the event to get a Roseraid that knows both the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Fire-type Charge Attack Weather Ball
- Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam
Ticket Holder Exclusives for Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global Event
For those who will be purchasing the in-game ticket for the Pokemon GO Fest: 2023 Global event, Trainers can unlock exclusive content, rewards, bonuses, and more! This includes the chance to encounter Mega Diancie which is exclusive for ticket holders of the Pokemon GO event (Mega Diancie encounter is for ticker holders only).
Special Research
On Saturday, ticket holders will be able to complete a Special Research that revolves around the Mythical Pokemon, Diancie. This is the only way that you can encounter this Pokemon as it makes its debut in the game. For Sunday, ticket holders will receive a Special Research that will provide newly discovered Meteorites that you can use for Mega Rayquaza! Make sure that you make time to capture both Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza during this special weekend!
Incense Encounters
Ticket holders will also have additional Pokemon that will be attracted to their incense in the different habitats set on Saturday. Shiny Unown M makes its global debut after appearing only during the Pokemon GO Fest events in London, Osaka, and New York City.
|Quartz Terrarium Habitat: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0058
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Fire/Rock
|#0201
|Shiny Unown A
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown D
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown I
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown M
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown N
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown O
|Psychic
|Pyrite Sands Habitat: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0624
|Shiny Pawniard
|Dark/Steel
|#0201
|Shiny Unown A
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown D
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown I
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown M
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown N
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown O
|Psychic
|Malachite Wilderness Habitat: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0455
|Carnivine
|Grass
|#0201
|Shiny Unown A
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown D
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown I
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown M
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown N
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown O
|Psychic
|Aquamarine Shores Habitat: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM (local time)
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0417
|Pachirisu
|Electric
|#0201
|Shiny Unown A
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown D
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown I
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown M
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown N
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown O
|Psychic
Other Exclusive Bonuses
Ticket holders will get the following additional bonuses on top of what is given to Trainers playing the event for free:
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon
- Up to six Special Trades can be made each day
- Level up your Elite Collector medal by completing habitat-themed Collection Challenges
- Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Special 7km Eggs
Of course, make sure that you take extra precautions while Playing Pokemon GO outdoors. You never know what is lurking within the area! For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming! We have tons of Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet articles for you to enjoy.
Best of luck this weekend, Trainers!