The Wish Granted Masterwork Research quest is finally here in Pokemon Go, for players to get a chance to encounter with a Shiny Jirachi and other various items. During February’s Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn event, trainers are already waiting for the coming of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre. There’s also one more rare mythical Pokemon to catch, which will also arrive in February.

The Mythical Jirachi debuted in Pokemon Go back in 2019 and now you have a chance to encounter it once again by purchasing the in-game ticket of the Wish Granted Masterwork Research during Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn and complete all of the tasks. The best part about this is that you will receive a Shiny Jirachi!

Masterwork Research quests takes months to complete, so to gauge if you can make the time, here are all the tasks and rewards about the Masterwork Research to prepare you on your long journey.

Pokemon Go Wish Granted Masterwork Research Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Wish Granted Masterwork Research tasks and rewards we know about so far:

Step 1 of 6

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – 385 XP

Earn a gold Hoenn Medal – 30 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candy, 10 Groudon Candy, and 10 Rayquaza Candy

Step 2 of 6

Have 10 Best Buddies – 1 Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy for 14 days in a row – 1 Poffin

Rewards: 385 XP and 3 Rare Candies

As you can see from the first step, you need to catch a massive amount of Pokemon to progress the Masterwork Research so it requires you months worth of playtime and there are still 5 steps remaining afterwards. Step 2 also requires you to have at least 14 days of gameplay to complete, having you to ask your Buddies to cooperate with you for two weeks. Step 3 will be released around after that time of completion of Step 2 so it might come around at the 1st week of March.

After completing all these tasks in the Wish Granted Masterwork Research, you will have a chance encounter with a Shiny Jirachi for all your hard work. If you really want to add a Shiny Jirachi to your collection, this is the only guaranteed method to get one.

