Published November 30, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

In every Pokémon game, you are bound to encounter a Chansey – Whether it’s beside Nurse Joy at the Pokémon Center or out in the wild. In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide: How to evolve Blissey, we’ll crack the egg and let you know how to do it.

Who is Blissey?

Blissey is the “Happiness” Pokémon, it evolves from Chansey, the “Egg” Pokémon. This evolution was only introduced during the 2nd generation of Pokémon games and in the 4th generation, it was introduced its baby form in Happiny, the “Playhouse” Pokémon. Over the years, Blissey and Chansey have made their appearance in the Pokémon anime series while accompanying Nurse Joy at the Pokémon Center. These Pokémon are always linked to health and happiness as they are thought to provide care and regeneration through the eggs that they carry.

Where to catch Chansey?

Since the early versions of the Pokémon game, Chansey has always been elusive in the wild. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the case remains to be the same. You can find Chansey in a lot of locations in Paldea such as South Province (Area Six), East Province (Area Three), Asado Desert, West Province (Area Two), West Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, South and Northeast parts of Casseroya Lake, North Province (Area One), and North Province (Area Three).

Although there are a lot of places where you can find Chansey, its spawn rate is incredibly low. You should always carry a decent amount of your best Pokéballs as this Pokémon will either run away or is hard to find.

How to evolve Blissey?

When you have finally caught yourself a Chansey, all that’s left is to make it happy. Similar to older versions of the game, you’ll need to increase your friendship level with Chansey! You have to take it out and use the Let’s Go feature, take it to picnics, give it baths, and make sure that it’s holding a Soothe Bell while you’re at it. If you want to check your friendship level with Chansey, you can go to Cascarrafa and have it checked out. Once you have reached the highest friendship level, level up Chansey by 1 and it will evolve into a Blissey.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon SV Guides like How to evolve Blisseey on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!