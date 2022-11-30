Published November 30, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Slowpoke, from the original 151 Pokémon of Gen 1, was one of the first Pokémon to ever receive an alternate evolution in Gen 2. You can get this Royal Pokémon by reading more on this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guide: How to Evolve Slowking.

Who is Slowking?

Slowking, which was introduced in the 2nd Generation of Pokémon, is the “Royal” Pokémon which is an alternate evolution from the “Dopey” Pokémon, Slowpoke. Slowking retains its water and psychic type despite evolving by different means. In the anime, when a Shelder latches on to its head, it evolves instantly into a Slowking.

Where to find Slowpoke?

Finding a Slowpoke in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty easy, you can find them in multiple areas in the Paldea region. The most common spot where you’ll find a Slowpoke is at Casseroya Lake. You’ll find them by the riverbanks and water around the area. They’re really not that hard to find.

If you’re around South Province (Area Five), East Province (Area Two), and Eat Province (Area Three), you’re sure to spot Slowpoke just roaming around the beach next to Levincia.

How to evolve Slowking?

You can evolve Slowpoke to a Slowking easily. Secure a King’s Rock from one of the Delibird Presents shops in Mesagoza for 10,000 Poké Dollars. Take note that Delibird Presents shops only become active once you have successfully acquired four gym badges. If you’ve accomplished that task, all you need to do is to head over to Academy City and buy one.

Now that you have all the pieces to get a Slowking, all that’s left is to execute it. Let Slowpoke hold the purchased King’s Rock and trade it to a friend. After successfully trading Slowpoke, it will automatically evolve into Slowking.

How do you evolve Slowbro?

If you feel like sticking to Slowpoke’s original evolution, you’ll have a fairly easy task ahead of you. All you need to do is level up Slowpoke to level 37 via auto-battles or engaging trainers and wild Pokémon. If you’re looking into just completing your Pokédex, you can catch Slowbro in the wild which is pretty easy to do.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to evolve Slowking on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!