Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 1 has ended and we would like to get a quick recap of all the things that have happened. We take a quick look at the MVPs of the season and why they worked so well during the Pokemon Ranked Battles Season 1 and what we can apply to the current Pokemon Ranked Battles Season 2.

The Best of the Best – Season 1 MVPs

In the previous Pokemon Ranked Battles Season 1, we have mentioned the strongest Pokemon that you can use for battle as well as the best supports that you can pair up with these MVPs. Playing Pokemon is all about strategy as it is a turn-based game and with the hundreds of Pokemon that you can play around with, there will always be the best combos that work with the current meta of the game. As we do a quick look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 1 recap, these were the best combinations that we have found well enough to work against most opponents.

Murkrow and Gholdengo

Murkrow and Gholdengo were the stars of Season 1. In almost every battle session, it would be inevitable to go against this duo as they set up their signature Tailwind and Make It Rain combo. With good speed control and damage output, this pair dominated the ranked battle scene which made it pretty easy to counter later on in the season. If you were well-researched and have been reading a lot of the guides that we have been sharing, it would be easy to find out what possible Held Items they use, what movesets to expect, and what combinations they will be using throughout the match. But even so, we can’t deny the fact that these two will always be a great go-to pair when starting off in your Pokemon Ranked Battles journey.

Armarouge and Indeedee-F

Armarouge and Indeedee-F’s pairing is one of the famous duos that can still be found in the Pokemon Ranked Battles Season 2. With the pair that deals a good amount of damage output with Indeedee-F’s Psychic Surge Ability that boosts Armarouge’s Expanding Force by 1.5x and hits both enemies, it is a no-brainer to have this pair as part of this list. Armarouge works as both an attacker and a supporter as it has the Trick Room and Wide Guard moves while being able to dish out huge damage outputs with Expanding Force so it can sustain itself as the battle goes longer. An easy setup for amateur and professional Pokemon Trainers to utilize.

Annihilape

This list wouldn’t be complete without the crazy-strong Annihilape and it’s no surprise that this Pokemon doesn’t need a fixed support partner to be paired with as it works along with any Pokemon just fine. With its Defiant Ability, its Attack stat is raised by 2 stages every time any of its other stats are lowered and with a huge damage-dealing move called Rage Fist, it is sure to bulldoze any Pokemon that gets in its way. Of course, if you’re feeling quirky, pair it with a Tandemaus and hit your own Annihilape with Population Bomb. Just make sure Tandemaus is holding the Wide Lens and has the Friend Guard Ability for good measure.

Paradox Pokemon are cleared for ranked battles

While there are 14 Paradox Pokemon now allowed in ranked battles, there will be some that are a cut above the rest. In the list that we’ve put below are some of the Paradox Pokemon that we think will make a huge impact on the scene.

Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon has the highest Attack stat of all the Paradox Pokemon at 139. With Protosynthesis activated, expect more powerful hits from Salamence’s ancient variant.

Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane has a great Speed stat and a high Special Attack stat that is paired with Ghost and Fairy typing. This makes the ancient variant of Misdreavus a lethal Pokemon to go up against.

Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle has the highest Speed Stat, faster than Flutter Mane. What’s nice about this is it can set up Icy Wind to slow down its opponents and whack them with insanely powerful ice attacks. This makes the futuristic variant of Delibird a threat to be reckoned with.

Iron Hands

Iron Hands, the futuristic variant of Hariyama, has a high base HP stat at 154. While lasting long in battle and utilizing its giant robotic hands, it has high-powered moves like Wild Chard and Close Combat that can easily crush foes with ease.

There are a lot of changes that will be brought to light by the addition of the Paradox Pokemon in the second season of the Pokemon Ranked Battles and we are excited to share with you everything we know. Make sure to check in to get the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming. Best of luck, Trainers!