By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

At the end of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series, you’ll be able to catch Paradox Pokémon. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: Paradox Pokémon, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about these new Pokémon.

Paradox Pokémon Explained

What is Paradox Pokémon?

Paradox Pokémon are split into two categories – Ancient Pokémon which are exclusive to Scarlet, and Future Pokémon which are exclusive to Violet. They are contained within (Area Zero) at the center of The Great Crater of Paldea. You can only access this area once you have beaten Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends.

When do you encounter Paradox Pokémon?

In case you missed it, the first Paradox Pokémon you encounter are the legendaries of the game titles: Koraidon and Miraidon. They are the past and future versions of Cyclizar. You will get to meet them immediately in the game and will only be able to catch them for your team at the end in (Area Zero) after beating the game.

Where can I catch Paradox Pokémon?

You will see different Paradox Pokémon roaming around the region of Paldea but you won’t be able to catch them until you fo the final path: The Way Home.

When you start on the final path, you will encounter Paradox Pokémon in The Great Crater of Paldea to Area Zero. You will get to see Screech Tail in Scarlet and Iron Bundle in Violet.

Can you catch more than on Paradox Pokémon?

Fortunately, you can catch as many Paradox Pokémon as you want in the wild. They are easily available at Area Zero roaming free for you to catch.

The only Paradox Pokémon that you can only catch once in your game are the legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, depending on your game title.

Can you breed Paradox Pokémon?

Unfortunately, Paradox Pokémon cannot bear eggs and do not have an assigned gender. As much as you pair it with a Ditto, it just wouldn’t happen.

If you want more Paradox Pokémon, the best bet is for you to catch them in the wild.

Who are the Paradox Pokémon?

Here’s a list of all Paradox Pokémon you can find in both Scarlet and Violet. Complete your Pokédex by trading with friends who have the opposite version of the game at the Union Circle.

Ancient Pokémon – Pokémon Scarlet Exclusive

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Koraidon

Future Pokémon – Pokémon Violet Exclusive

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Miraidon

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like What Paradox Pokémon are on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!