Published November 25, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

Not everyone has been informed but Pawniard got its third-stage evolution in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series. On this Pokémon SV Guide – How to get Kingambit.

Who is Kingambit?

Kingambit is the “Big Blade” Pokémon that is a dark and steel type. This humanoid, bipedal Pokémon evolves from a Bisharp and is the only known Pokémon that can learn the move Kowtow Cleave. On the Pokédex, its entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “Only a Bisharp that stands above all others in its vast army can evolve into Kingambit”.

Violet: “Though it commands a massive army in battle, it’s not skilled at devising complex strategies. It just uses brute strength to keep pushing”.

Where to find Pawniard?

Pawniard can be found in the South Province (Area One) or East Province (Area Three). You can find Pawniards near riverbanks, so they wouldn’t be so hard to find. After completing Victory Road, you can also find Pawniard at Area Zero.

Evolving from Pawniard all the way to Bisharp is a daunting task as this Pokémon evolves at level 52. You can speed this up by using the auto-battle feature but might take you ages to accomplish.

An easier way to go about this and completing your Pokédex would be to just catch a Bisharp yourself. Head on to North Province (Area Two) and throw a Pokéball in its way and you’re one step closer to getting a Kingambit.

How to get Kingambit?

This evolution method is a little difficult to figure out but luckily, we’re here to tell you how to evolve Kingambit. First, you’ll need to get a Leader’s Crestfrom a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniards. They can be found in the North Province (Area Two) within the bamboo thicket area. Catch a Bisharp for yourself and check if it is holding a Leader’s Crest. Again. it has to be a Bisharp that leads a bunch of Pawniards. If it’s alone and without Pawniards, that’s not who you want to catch.

The next step in how to get Kingambit is to be the best Kingambit around (Well, at least for the next three Bisharps). You should defeat three Bisharp who are surrounded by Pawniard. Take not that they may take time to spawn so keep tabs around the bamboo thicket to defeat three Bisharps.

Do this all correctly and all that’s left is to level up Bisharp by one level via auto-battling, defeating wild Pokémon, defeating trainers, or using a rare candy. Upon reaching the next level for Bisharp, you then will be prompted that your Pokémon is ready to evolve.

There are a lot interesting new ways on how Pokémon in the Paldea region evolve so make sure you check out the ClutchPoint Gaming page for more Pokémon SV Guides like this how to get Kingambit. Best of luck, trainers!