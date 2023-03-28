A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Trading Card Game has announced its newest and latest expansion – Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet – Paldea Evolved. With this announcement, we are ready to see another shake-up in the Pokemon Trading Card Game meta. While the list of cards hasn’t been shared, it has been announced that the release date is on June 9, 2023. We are given a teaser of how the expansion’s logo will look and what we could probably expect from the new set of cards.

Latest Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansion Details

The Pokemon Company International announced the latest expansion of the best-selling Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved, available at participating retailers worldwide beginning June 9, 2023.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved will introduce more Pokemon ex, which sports high HP and powerful attacks and Abilities but give up two Prize cards when Knocked Out. Trainers will also continue to see Tera Pokemon ex in the new expansion, including Slowking, Forretress, and Dedenne displayed in full-art illustrations to capture the unique crystal effects of the characters. Alternate art styles will also be introduced for illustration rare and special illustration rare cards, allowing Trainers to collect unique art cards that spotlight the Pokémon’s personality traits or Evolutions.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

15 Pokemon ex and three Tera Pokemon ex

36 illustration rare Pokemon

18 ultra rare Pokemon ex and eight ultra rare Supporter cards

15 special Illustration rare Pokemon and Supporter cards

Nine hyper rare gold etched cards, which can include Pokemon ex, Trainer, and Energy cards

Trainers can find the newest and latest Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved expansion in booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections at Pokemon Center in the US, Canada and UK, as well as other participating retailers worldwide. In addition, certain products are now available for preorder at Pokemon Center, including the Scarlet & Violet—Paldea Evolved Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box, which includes two additional booster packs and two copies of an illustration rare style promo card, with one featuring the Pokemon Center logo.

Best of luck, Trainers!