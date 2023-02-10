Pokemon UNITE’s roster gets bolstered once again as Pokemon UNITE datamine leaks reveal Lapras and Goodra to come out in the Public Test Server of the game. New Pokemon Unite Licenses of Lapras and Goodra are coming in the next few weeks and we are excited!

New Pokemon License

While popular Pokemon get their licenses available for Pokemon Unite, we can only expect the roster to grow as time goes by. With the Public Test Server helping do the check and balance of these new Pokemon being ported over in the game, it lets you have a first-hand look at how the new Pokemon can be played best in Pokemon UNITE.

Lapras, the Transport Pokemon, is one of the original beloved Pokemon from the Kanto Region. It has gained popularity as one of Ash Ketchum’s original Pokemon in the Pokemon Anime. With the Pokemon UNITE datamine leaks, Lapras is seen to be utilizing moves like Perish Song which automatically knocks out an opponent Pokemon if the target takes enough damage from consecutive hits, Bubble Beam which can temporarily incapacitate Pokemon, and Ice Shard and Ice Beam that has the potential to stop opponents by freezing them in their tracks. In the most whimsical way, we foresee that Lapras’ Unite Move will allow other Pokemon to be carried on its back.

Goodra, the Dragon/Shell Bunker Pokemon, (a pseudo-legendary from the Kalos region) has great Sp. Defense which lets us believe to think that this Pokemon will come out of the game as a Defender. With Goodra’s composition, we’re most likely to see its attacks and abilities apply a particular “gooey” status effect to its opponents which slows and applies damage per second to its opponents. Power Whip and Acid Spray moves can possibly reposition opponents which is highly appreciated in the game since it prevents them from scoring goals. Lastly, Goodra has the ability to heal itself while standing in Tall Grass, and its Unite move, Right as Rain grants a persistent healing effect and also boosts its base attack damage which makes it more viable to last longer in battles and take in as much damage for the team as it can withstand.

Alongside the availability of Lapras and Goodra, other updates were included in the announcement:

Changes have been made to Gardevoir, Delphox, Tyranitar, Urshifu, Eldegoss, Trevenant, Wigglytuff, Dragonite, Talonflame, Espeon, and Comfey’s UNITE Battles in the Public test.

Changes have been made to Zoroark’s stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles in the Public test

More information about the previous and future updates can be found on Pokemon UNITE’s Public Test Server website.

More New Pokemon Coming

While Lapras and Goodra are already well on their way toward the Pokemon UNITE Public Test Server, datamine leakers have found out that Umbreon (This adds another Eeveelution to the game together with Sylveon, Glaceon, and Espeon) and Chadelure will be joining the fray in the next coming months alongside Zacian that is targeted to be released during Pokemon Day this 2023. While we are still waiting for more details about Pokemon Day 2023 via an official announcement, we can expect a lot more surprises to come our way. More details on these Pokemon, their release dates, and other information on anything and everything Pokemon are here on ClutchPoints Gaming. Make sure to tune in to find out more about the latest news, events, and events.