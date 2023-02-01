Pokemon Day 2023 is happening this February 27, 2023, and we are excited to see all the amazing promos that will unfold then. As far as we know, there are no official announcements of what will be happening especially with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon UNITE but we are already expecting a few things that will be happening.

Possible Pokemon Day 2023 Announcements

While there are no official announcements yet, nothing is confirmed about what activities will be happening for Pokemon Day 2023. Although that may be the case, based on previous Pokemon Days, there are some huge or at least notable reveals that Pokemon fans can expect to see.

For starters, we’re expecting a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC after the Ver1.2 update for everyone to download. That may include major bug fixes from all the technical issues that we have been experiencing in the game to date. Speculations have been circling around the community and Pokemon fans, casual or hardcore, are asking for a new map that they can explore. There have been talks of being able to travel to a region prior to the 9th generation of the Pokemon game and this will give them the same feels as how it was in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Perhaps, having this option will provide more areas for them to explore in the latest gimmick that the franchise has introduced and would be able to see the region in a different light. Of course, again, this is all but speculation but it would be really nice to go back to the likes of Hoenn, Sinnoh, or Alola for a new fresh round of adventures.

From last year’s Pokemon Day 2022, we have seen and heard the announcement of the latest Pokemon game with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This year, we may see the latest Pokemon game to be announced in the form of another Legends game or the next generation of the mainline Pokemon game.

In the other popular Pokemon games like Pokemon Go, we are expecting the official announcement or plans of generation 9 Pokemon being added to the game. This of course includes special Pokemon Go events that will coincide with the Pokemon Day 2023 celebration.

Pokemon Unite, where the Pokemon Day 2023 logo was actually data mined, will most probably feature a new Pokemon to be added to the game and will be available for everyone to claim like how it was done with Hoopa and Mew.

Other notable Pokemon games like Pokemon Masters and Pokemon Cafe Mix will also be part of the celebration but as to how the activities go, it’s most likely that there will be an in-game event similar to featuring a specific Pokemon character in Pokemon Masters alongside their signature Pokemon while on Pokemon Cafe ReMix, we’ll probably see a legendary or a famous Pokemon visit the cafe.

Lastly, we are expecting to see the addition and official announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet being added to the official Pokemon bank and storage, Pokemon Home.

While all of these remain as speculation until we get the official announcements from The Pokemon Company, there’s already that anticipation on how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and the other Pokemon spin-off titles will be participating in this year’s celebration. No matter how the celebration may roll out, I hope that it gives Pokemon fans what they truly deserve. For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon, make sure to check in here on ClutchPoints Gaming. Best of luck, Trainers!