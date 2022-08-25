Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor join Pokemon UNITE in September

Pokemon UNITE has just revealed that it’s going to get three new playable characters this September. The Pokemon? The trio is headlined by the legendary Pokemon Mew, flanked by Dodrio and Scizor. When are they arriving? Check out when the Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor release date in Pokemon UNITE to find out when they will debut!

Mew Release Date: September 2, 2022

The legendary pokemon Mew will be joining the fray in Pokemon UNITE first. Coming out on September 2, Mew has the unique ability to forget old moves to learn new moves. This potentially makes Mew the most versatile of all the other characters in Pokemon UNITE. Mew also has the widest array of moves to learn from, making it flexible.

Dodrio Release Date: September 14, 2022

Dodrio will be joining the next two weeks after Mew. Dodrio is expected to be a Speedster, but we don’t have any solid information about how he will be presented in Pokemon UNITE.

Scizor Release Date: September 28, 2022

Scizor is the last of the three new playable Pokemon joining Pokemon UNITE in September. This Pokemon is also expected to be a Speedster, but we also don’t have any solid information about it yet.

Apart from Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor, Pokemon UNITE will also be adding a new map this October called the Theia Sky Ruins which will have its own set of legendary Pokemon guarding its grounds like Rayquaza, Regice, Regirock, and Regieleki. It will only have two lanes, making battles more frantic as players will have a smaller field to play in.

The game will also soon have a PvE game mode that sees players fighting against legendary Pokemon Trainers and their signature Pokemon like Cynthia and her Garchomp, Korrina and her Lucario, Leon and his Charizard, Green with her Blastoise, and Raihan with his Duraludon. Called the Legacy Trainer Showdown event, this novel limited-time game mode will only be playable from September 9 to October 6.