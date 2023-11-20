Pokimane probably shouldn't have called her fans these words, but when she did, the Twitch cookie scandal got her into even hotter water.

Twitch streamer Imane Anys, known to her fans as Pokimane, may have alienated her fans even more as the Twitch cookie scandal continues.

it's finally here!! 🥹 introducing my new company: myna snacks! i could never find the perfect healthy snack that tasted good, so i made one for us! the midnight mini cookies are made w/ real, non-gmo ingredients + added vitamin D ☀️ 🍪 treat yourself @ https://t.co/ynfgtAkl22 pic.twitter.com/2nXjF64ynr — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 13, 2023

In her latest live stream, Pokimane defended her snacking venture Myna Snacks from criticisms that their product, Midnight Mini Cookies, is being sold at a way higher price compared to similar products. After explaining how much her cookies cost per pack, Pokimane gives a throwaway comment “I know math is hard… when you're an idiot. But if you're broke, you can just say so.”

Pokimane's tone throughout the live stream led many fans to feel belittled, as the live streamer maintained her stance until the end of her show. Some have noted how the comments came across as condescending.

In and out of her live stream in the previous days, the Twitch streamer and Myna Snacks highlighted the nutritional value of the Midnight Mini Cookies. They say that the price of their product is justified by the refined ingredients and the unique formulation of their cookies.

The Midnight Mini Cookies are sold in boxes of $30 each. Each box contains four packs of 4oz cookies, for about $7.5 per pack. The company's website advertises the cookies to be GMO-free, all-natural, gluten-free, plant-based, grain-free, and rich in Vitamin D.

In comparison, a similar product available at Costco Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies, are sold in 14oz packs of cookies for $10 each. Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies are also seen by many consumers as expensive, even at a comparatively lower price point compared to Myna Snacks'.

Pokimane apologizes amidst Myna Snacks cookie scandal

A few hours following her controversial live stream, Pokimane sent out a tweet on X apologizing for how she behaved on her live stream.

“While what I said was 100% intended to be a joke, I see why it came off as insensitive and I apologize for that,” says Pokimane in her tweet. “I also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we’ll continue to consider pricing to keep myna as affordable as possible.”

Pokimane's new product launched only last week, and has since attracted controversy due to its perceived unreasonable pricing and the company's mishandling of its PR communications. Her recent live stream definitely didn't help her gain supporters in the controversy she is facing.

While it's amazing how Pokimane's streaming career has given her success that allowed her to enter into business ventures, the price her company is asking for their cookies might be too high for the common consumer, and might only be a viable purchase for her hardcore fans. With this controversy, it becomes even harder for them to sell the cookies even to her fans.