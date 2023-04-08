One of the men involved in Pop Smoke’s murder has pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years in prison, the Los Angeles Times has reported.

On Thursday, Judge J. Christopher Smith sentenced the 20-year-old defendant to four years in a juvenile treatment facility for the death of Pop Smoke. After the sentencing, Smith addressed the defendant explaining the consequences of his crime.

“I don’t know how you and your friends even came to the idea to rob someone, someone whose life was taken unnecessarily,” the judge said. “Mr. Jackson is not [returning]. His life is done because of what you and your friends did. You owe. You owe.”

The defendant’s name was not mentioned due to his age. He was the first to admit guilt for the killing of the Brooklyn rapper born Bashar Barakah Jackson. A court order has been created to block the media to identify the minor defendants. The other three defendants include two juvenile defendants, aged 15 and 17 at the time of Jackson’s death, and Corey Walker, aged 19. All have yet to stand trial. Walker’s name has been revealed since he is not a minor, unlike the other defendants.

Pop Smoke was killed in February 2020 while he was on a trip to Los Angeles. The “Dior” rapper reportedly posted on Instagram his address that was attached to a bag from Amiri. After the social media post, a group of individuals broke into the artist’s bedroom. The suspects went to the bathroom where the rapper was taking a shower while the 15-year-old hit him. He was then shot three times which lead to his death.