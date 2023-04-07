Three men have been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the murder of rapper XXXTentacion in 2018. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in January by a Florida jury after eight days of deliberations, according to USA Today. The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a motorcycle shop in South Florida during a robbery in which he was stripped of $50,000.

Onfroy’s great aunt, Melody Jones, addressed the court and stated that she hoped the defendants would “rot” in their given jail cells. Onfroy was only 20 years old at the time of his death and had amassed a devoted fanbase with his music, which often delved into themes of alienation and depression.

Xxxtentacion killers have all been sentenced to Life in prison pic.twitter.com/Agg003KPk6 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 6, 2023

During the trial, prosecutors presented surveillance footage from inside and outside the motorcycle shop, as well as cell phone videos recorded by the defendants showing them flashing $100 bills shortly after the shooting. Onfroy’s manager, Solomon Sobande, expressed his disappointment with the defendants, noting that they showed no remorse for taking Onfroy’s life.

XXXTentacion’s death sent shockwaves throughout the rap community, with fans continuing to mourn his loss to this day. Many believe that he had so much more potential and could have made a significant impact in the music world.

The sentencing of Onfroy’s killers brings a sense of closure for his family, friends, and fans. However, it also serves as a sobering reminder of the senseless violence that plagues communities around the world.