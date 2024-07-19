If Alex Hirsch and Disney decide to make a Gravity Falls revival, Mabel voice actor Kristen Schaal has ideas.

During ClutchPoints' interview with Schaal and her My Spy the Eternal City co-star Ken Jeong, the actress revealed her desire for Mabel in a Gravity Falls revival. However, she added that Hirsch is “done” with the IP.

The show left a mark on Schaal, who is re-watching the series with her six-year-old. “She's never seen it, and I am falling in love with it all over again,” Schaal said.

As for what she wants to see in a potential revival, she wants Mabel to age up.

“Alex [Hirsch] wasn't afraid to age up the characters — they turned 13 at the end,” Schaal said. “So, I don't know, it'd be kind of fun to see her as a 16-year-old, or just to age her up a little bit, her and Dipper. Be Wendy's age with even more mature storylines, possibly.

“I don't know. I've bugged Alex enough, like, ‘Please make more,'” she continued with a laugh.

However, “He's done,” according to Kristen Schaal. So, we will see if Hirsch ever decides to revisit Gravity Falls. The series has been done for over eight years, so the time is ticking for a revival happening.

A former writer weighs in

Schaal's request falls is similar to what Jeff Rowe, a former writer of the show, told ClutchPoints in August 2023. His dream for a revival would be to pick up 30 years later.

“I mean, I think my dream — if there was a Gravity Falls [revival] — would be revisiting all of the characters 30 years later in life and just seeing where they're at,” Rowe told ClutchPoints with a laugh. “Maybe they all get together at Grunkle Stan's funeral [laughs]. It would be like, it would be like a dramatic [story], [and] it would just be people talking through their emotions, and there would be nothing magical about it.”

If Hirsch is “done” as Schaal said, Rowe is ready. “I'm waiting for Alex to call me and gimme the keys,” he said, smiling.

What is Gravity Falls?

Gravity Falls is an animated mystery series created by Alex Hirsch. It was a staple of Disney Channel and Disney XD programming.

The first season premiered on June 15, 2012, and concluded on August 2, 2013. There were typically long mid-season gaps. The series returned almost a year later, on August 1, 2014, and ran until February 15, 2016.

The series follows the adventures of a set of twins, Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) Pines. They are sent to Gravity Falls, Oregon, to spend the summer with their great-uncle, Grunkle Stan (Hirsch).

However, the town is more than what meets the eye. The twins discover paranormal and supernatural activity while staying there. Together, they investigate these strange occurrences.

Linda Cardellini also starred in Gravity Falls as Wendy, a 15-year-old who Dipper has a major crush on. J.K. Simmons joined the Season 2 cast as Stan's twin brother, Stanford Pines. Additionally, Hirsch also voiced Soos and Bill Cipher.

At the Emmys, Gravity Falls was nominated for and won two awards. These wins included Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation in 2015 for the Season 2 episode “Not What He Seems.”

After the series ended, there have been little to no updates on the series. A few shorts were released in the following years, but a revival has yet to happen.

A new book, titled The Book of Bill, written by Hirsch, is coming on July 23, 2024, though. Perhaps this is the start of Gravity Falls reentering the public eye. Unlike the previous Gravity Falls books, this one is aimed at adults.

Hopefully, this book will open the door for a Gravity Falls revival someday.