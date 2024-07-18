Taylor Swift performed “Superstar” off of Fearless live for the first time during her “Eras” tour show in Germany.

During Swift's July 17, 2024, show in Germany, Swift played a medley of “Superstar” and “Invisible String” as the first part of her acoustic set. The second part was a medley of “Slut!” and “False God.”

This was a notable performance. Taylor Swift had previously never performed “Superstar” live ever since it came out in 2008. It was included on the Fearless: Platinum Edition of the album.

Additionally, Swift included the song on Fearless (Taylor's Version) as a part of the bonus tracks. That studio recording was the closest Swifties have come to hearing what Swift would sound like playing it live nowadays.

While Swift debuted other songs during the acoustic “surprise songs” portion of the “Eras” tour, this may have been one of the biggest deep cuts. Playing a song for the first time nearly two decades into your career is an incredible feat.

However, unlike the version included in Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swift's live rendition of “Superstar” was acoustic. She was the only person playing during this performance.

What is Fearless?

Fearless is Taylor Swift's second studio album that helped solidify her place as a star. The album has reached icon status thanks to hit songs like “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me.”

It was notably the first album released by Big Machine Records that Swift re-recorded for her (Taylor's Version) series. The new, re-recorded version of the album came out on April 9, 2021. Red (Taylor's Version) followed on November 12, 2021.

Since then, Swift has re-recorded and released two more of her albums, Speak Now and 1989. They were both released in 2023 while Swift was on the “Eras” tour.

The only albums she has left to re-record are her self-titled debut album and Reputation. It is unknown when those albums will be released.

Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's sixth concert tour. It is by far the biggest one that she has done to date and will be the highest-grossing tour ever.

The tour commenced on March 17, 2023, when Swift played a show in Glendale, Arizona. She then toured North America, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil throughout the rest of 2023.

In 2024, Swift kicked off the year by playing shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore in February and March. This led to another two-month break for Swift before she started the European leg of the tour.

On May 9, Swift played the first of four shows in Nanterre, France. This officially began the European leg of the “Eras” tour, which began incorporating her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She will play seven total shows across Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich, Germany, before heading to Poland, Austria, and England to close out the leg. The “Eras” tour's European leg will conclude with five more shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 15-20.

Then, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows on the itinerary. She will play nine shows in the United States and nine in Canada.