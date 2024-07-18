Iain Armitage starred in the Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2024 as Sheldon Cooper. A new Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is coming, but will Armitage reprise his role?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Kids Choice Awards, Armitage was asked if he would return in the Young Sheldon spin-off. His co-star Montana Jordan revealed that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord would all return as guest stars.

Armitage is not as sure to return. While he would “love” to, he also acknowledges that the series does not need him, per se. He also seems excited about what they are developing on their own.

“Always. They are incredible,” Armitage said. “At the end of the day, Montana is such a good guy — I love him to death. As you got to see, polite as heck. He's awesome. And then miss Emily Osment, so talented, gorgeous, amazing, incredible, smart, wonderful. I cannot wait to see what they do on their show.

“They don't even need me stepping in and intruding. I can't wait to see what they do. But I would love to step in for an episode,” he concluded.

As for what is next for Armitage, he has a family reunion and is hoping to do his first solo flight — he is trying to get his private pilot's license next year. He also expressed hope that he will star in more movies and TV shows soon.

Iain Armitage's time in Young Sheldon

For almost seven years, Iain Armitage played the role of Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. The part was originally made iconic by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. In the spin-off prequel, Parsons returned as an executive producer and narrated the series. He returned in person in the finale to catch Big Bang Theory fans up with him and Amy (Mayim Bialik) in the present day.

The young Armitage first broke out with roles in Big Little Lies and The Glass Castle. Since starring in Young Sheldon, he has had roles in Scoob and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Young Sheldon follows the title character during his early life in East Texas. Throughout the series, he goes through high school and college before embarking on his journey to Caltech.

The series filled in the blanks for the Sheldon Cooper that Big Bang Theory fans grew to know. It also featured Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts in the main cast.

The seventh and final season premiered on February 15, 2024. The finale came a few months later, on May 16. It was full of heartwarming and heart-wrenching moments, including the death of a key character.

While Young Sheldon is over, it is getting a spin-off. Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage is coming in fall 2024 and will be led by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in the title roles. The series will presumably follow their continued journey as young parents.

As noted, Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will all return as guest stars in the first season. They played Mary Cooper, Meemaw, and Missy Cooper, respectively.