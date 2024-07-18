During Taylor Swift's recent “Eras” tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the singer broke character.

The moment came during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” She always performs the song with dancers, but at this show, Kam Saunders inadvertently caused her to briefly start laughing.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment. At first, Saunders and Swift appear to be doing their routine as usual. The dance number is akin to a silent movie as Swift begrudgingly puts on a suit jacket on held by Saunders.

About 17 seconds into the video, Taylor Swift begins to crack a smile and laugh, breaking character. She then puts her head down to hide this, but it is still clear in the video.

What is not clear is what caused Swift to break character. She handled it like a pro, but it would be interesting to know what caused her to laugh. Perhaps it was Saunders asking the crowd to get louder (which they almost instantaneously did).

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is a track from Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. She recently released it as the second single off the album on July 2, 2024. The song was co-written by Swift and producer Jack Antonoff.

It has quickly become one of the “Eras” tour's highlights upon its live debut. Swift quickly began incorporating Tortured Poets Department songs into her setlist after it came out. Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, performed the song with her during her June 23, 2024, show in London, England.

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour

Currently, Swift is at the beginning of a seven-show stay in Germany. The first three shows are going down in Gelsenkirchen. She will then play two shows each in Hamburg and Munich.

Following that, Swift has just 11 shows remaining on the “Eras” tour's European leg. She will perform three shows in Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley Stadium in London, England, for five shows from August 15-20.

After a couple of months off, Swift will finish the “Eras” tour with 18 more shows in North America. Nine shows will be played across the United States before she goes to Canada for the final nine. The “Eras” tour will conclude on December 8, 2024.

The “Eras” tour is Swift's most ambitious tour to date. Throughout the three-hour show, she plays 45 songs from her discography. Songs from almost all of her albums are featured.

It began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift largely played shows in North America in 2023 before she visited Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

On February 7, 2024, Swift resumed the tour with four shows in Tokyo, Japan. She then went to 13 shows in Australia and Singapore.

She took another two-month break before beginning the “Eras” tour's European leg on May 9. The leg began with four shows in Nanterre, France. Since then, she has played in various countries, including Sweden, France, England, Italy, and Ireland.

By the time it is all said and done, Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour will be the biggest tour ever. Along the way, memorable moments have been made, including her breaking character.