The Rolling Stones made a few notable tour debuts with their latest show on their 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour.

During the Stones' July 17, 2024, show in Santa Clara, California, they debuted “Far Away Eyes” and “Bite My Head Off.” The former is a song from their 1978 album, Some Girls. It won the fan vote and was performed over “Dead Flowers,” “Let It Bleed,” and “Sweet Virginia.”

This was the first time “Far Away Eyes” has been performed by them since October 29, 2021, per Setlist.fm. Before that, it had not been played since 2015 during their June 17 show in Nashville, Tennessee. The song has never been a staple of their live sets but was played 25 times in 1978.

“Bite My Head Off” was played for just the second time ever (and the first time on the Rolling Stones' 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour). The album version was a collaboration between the Stones and Paul McCartney, a member of the Beatles.

The only other time the band played the song was during their surprise show at Racket NYC in New York City on October 19, 2023. That show featured the live debuts of several Hackney Diamonds songs, including “Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” “Bite My Head Off,” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (with Lady Gaga).

Rolling Stones' 2024 tour

The Rolling Stones' 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour is in support of their latest album release. Hackney Diamonds came out on October 20, 2023, and was their first album of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

Hackney Diamonds featured collaborations with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. It is their first album since the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are present for the tour. They are joined by Darryl Jones, Chanel Haynes, and more.

Their 2024 tour consists of just one leg and 20 total shows. It commenced on April 28, 2024, when the Stones played a show in Houston, Texas.

The July 17 show was the penultimate stop on the tour. They will next play the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, on July 21.

Currently, there are no other shows planned for the tour. Fans will have to wait and see if they add any more shows to the itinerary.

The “Hackney Diamonds” tour features the first shows the Rolling Stones have played in North America in 2021. Their 2022 “Sixty” tour only consisted of 14 shows, all of which were in Europe.

Rolling Stones' “Hackney Diamonds” tour July 17, 2024 setlist

Below is the 20-song setlist from the July 17 Rolling Stones' 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour show in Santa Clara, California.

“Start Me Up”

“Get Off of My Cloud”

“Tumbling Dice”

“Angry”

“Far Away Eyes” (tour debut; fan-voted song)

“Like a Rolling Stone” (Bob Dylan cover)

“Bite My Head Off” (tour debut)

“Mess It Up”

“You Can't Always Get What You Want”

“You Got the Silver” (Richards on vocals)

“Little T&A” (Richards on vocals)

“Before They Make Me Run” (Richards on vocals)

“Sympathy for the Devil”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Paint It Black”

“Jumpin' Jack Flash”

Encore