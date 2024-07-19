Netflix has four new programs to binge to binge on this weekend.

There's a love story, a documentary, a bit of horror and a reality dating show.

So keep your Friday booked, stay in and Netflix and chill.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (July 19-21, 2024)

July 19

Find Me Falling – Harry Connick Jr. stars as a rock star retreating to Cyprus after a failed comeback. He starts to enjoy his new life at his cliffside home until it gets interrupted and complicated by his visitors — including an old flame. The movie was written and directed by Stelana Kliris. The film was originally called The Islander, and also stars Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

Skywalkers: A Love Story – Two real-life daredevils and romantic partners Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus test the limits of their love — and ropes — as they illegally scale one of the world's tallest building to perform a death-defying stunt. The documentary was directed by Jeff Zimbalist and co-directed by Maria Bukhonina. Skywalkers debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Sweet Home, Season 3 – The South Korean apocalyptic horror series is back for its final season. Starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young, Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.

Too Hot to Handle, Season 6 – The British reality dating game show is back for its sixth season, with a new prize fund, new twists and a new sidekick for Lana, the show's virtual assistant. The show revolves around 10 adults who are thrown together in one house for four weeks. They go through various workshops, all while agreeing not to engage in any physical contact. Every time a participant breaks the rules, the money prize is reduced.

July 20 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Saturday.

July 21 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Sunday.

What's Coming to Netflix this Week? (July 22-25, 2024)

July 23

All American, Season 6 – The sports drama is back for its sixth and final season. The series follows a football player as he is recruited by a Beverly High School football coach to play. He goes through culture clashes and brewing rivalries at his new school. The series is inspired by the life of former New York Giants linebacker, Spencer Paysinger.

July 24

Resurrected Rides – Comedian Chris Redd hosts the motor makeover series, working with a team of experts to help deserving owners breathe new life into their beloved beaters and turn them into roadworthy masterpieces.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – The docuseries follows the story of music mogul Lou Pearlman, who created — and exploited — the biggest boybands of the '90s such as the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and O-Town.

July 25

The Decameron – It's the black comedy series based on Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century Italian short-story collection The Decameron. It follows the story of a group of aristocrats and their servants who decided to wait out the bubonic plague in a villa in the hills of Tuscany. As time passed, the group end up fighting for survival. The series stars Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jessica Plummer and Tony Hale.

Kleo, Season 2 – After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German Stasi assassin, Kleo Straub (Jella Haase), survives her imprisonment and goes on a revenge journey to find out who betrayed her and why.