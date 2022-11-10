By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The conclusion of the midterm elections in the United States could have a significant impact on Brittney Griner’s current situation in Russia. At least this is what US President Joe Biden hopes the case will be.

On Wednesday, the commander-in-chief came out with a stern message addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden spoke to the press to discuss the results of the midterm elections, but he also took this opportunity to provide an update on the Griner situation. According to the POTUS, the government remains “determined to get her home” as well as others who continue to be incarcerated in Russia.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden said, via Eric Tucker of the Associated Press.

There has been a lot of talk pertaining to a possible prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner. One of the most prominent personalities that were linked to the same was jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout aka The Merchant of Death. However, nothing has come to fruition as Russia continues to stand firm on its decision to keep the WNBA star in prison.

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years behind bars for possession of THC oils, was recently transferred to a penal colony. Unfortunately, her current whereabouts are reportedly unknown, which makes this situation much more concerning. Hopefully, Putin heeds Biden’s call this time around.