This one might be a little too classy for us low-culture Americans who still refer to football as soccer, but nevertheless Prada and Adidas filled us in on their plans to team up for a unique collaboration on a line of high-end soccer cleats.

Fashion website HighSnobiety had an exclusive look at the new Prada/Adidas football collection and declared the line “pitch perfect.” In a post on Instagram, the site declared “Prada and adidas Football are teaming up for the collaboration you didn’t know you needed. This season the Italian house, alongside the German sportswear label, is redefining the meaning of on-pitch opulence by dropping three luxury takes of adidas’ most iconic boot silhouettes.⁠”

The post continued, “The Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure, and X Crazyfast have each been reimagined through Prada’s Linea Rossa lens, which means plusher materials, more meticulous craftsmanship, and all the grandeur detailing we’ve come to expect from Prada.⁠”

Soccer star Paulo Dybala, who has an endorsement deal with Adidas, had this to say about the collaboration: “In other sports you see this combination of fashion brands and sports brands, [but] I think this could be the start of something different, something unique, both in fashion and in football.”

It certainly is unique, as most people don’t associate the ultra-luxurious fashion label Prada with an article of clothing you have to slam against your driveway after a match to get all the mud off.

Nevertheless, the chic shoe line is sure to have some admirers when the Adidas Football for Prada boot collection drops in limited release via the Adidas CONFIRMED App on May 22, and then again at Prada on May 25.⁠

For those of us who normally buy our soccer cleats from Dick’s Sporting Goods when a 20% off coupon arrives in the mail, we might not be first in line.