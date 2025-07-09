Larsa Pippen is not checking for Marcus Jordan. The couple used to date for almost two years before they broke up last year. In an interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service, the Real Housewives of Miami star shared that she does not “keep up” with her ex.

“I don't have anything against him,” Larsa said. “I feel like when I leave a situation, honestly, I don't keep up with what you're doing. I'm in my own vessel, I'm doing my own thing.”

Larsa added that she is just thankful for how life is working out for her at the moment.

She continued, “God is blessing me in every which way, shape or form I've ever dreamed of, so I'm not worried about other people.”

Larsa's response on Yee's Lip Service mirrors what she told Jason Lee last month about Marcus.

“I don't keep up with my exes,” she told Lee. “I feel like when you jump off the vessel, it's just ‘Good luck, I hope you can swim.'”

Larsa told Lee that Marcus was chasing her for quite awhile before she agreed to go out with him.

“You ever go out and you meet a guy and he likes you and he chases you around for years?” Larsa asked. “And just catches you a weekend where he's like, ‘I want to come to Miami and hang out with you.' And you're like, ‘Come,'and then we hang out and we started liking each other.”

Overall she decided to no longer date Marcus because of what her children thought of them constantly getting back together then breaking up but also what he was allegedly saying behind her back.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it,” she explained. “But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he’d send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad.”

Larsa was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 19 years. The former couple share four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa Pippen's New Relationship With Jeff Coby

Since Larsa's breakup with Marcus in March 2024 has led her to her possible future husband, Jeff Coby. Coby is a professional basketball player and they have been dating since January. The relationship is progressing as both has spoken about tying the knot in the future and that they have been looking at rings.

“I feel like we're on a really good path right now,” Larsa told PEOPLE of her and Coby's relationship. “We get along with everything. He's been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I've been giving him little hints.”

Larsa said that she already knows what she would like her ring to look like.

“We haven't really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval,” she adds. “I feel like those are really cute.”

While Coby hasn't proposed yet, Larsa shared that they have a lot in common like prioritizing their families.

“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”