Taylor Rooks is responding to Drake using their conversation in a preview to his new song “Supermax.”

On his Iceman Episode 1 live stream, the Toronto rapper was previewing several songs that may make an appearance on his upcoming album, Iceman. One song in particular stood out to fans which is when he is speaking to a woman named Taylor — presumably sports broadcaster Taylor Rooks — who gave the rapper some much-needed advice during a hard time.

“I was talking to Taylor over drinks, and it was getting deep / ‘Not everyone can handle this pressure and, in the city, you're the national treasure,' that's what she said to me,” Drake raps in the song.

Rooks confirmed that she was the “Taylor” that he spoke to, who gave him support. The sports broadcaster posted a screenshot of the Iceman Episode 1 on her Instagram Story, writing, “That's what she said to me,” in a direct quote from the lyrics.

Taylor Rooks confirms Drake was talking about her in his newly previewed song 'Supermax' pic.twitter.com/VCJyEYUBtl — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) July 5, 2025

“Supermax” has yet to be released.

Drake Seemingly Calls Out LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan In Newest Song “What Did I Miss?”

Rooks is not the only one that has had a recent mention from Drake. The rapper mentioned LeBron James — who have seemingly been at odds for quite awhile — in his latest release, “What Did I Miss?” In the song, he recounts some friends-turned-foes who didn't defend him or decided to switch sides and support Kendrick Lamar during their infamous rap battle last year.

“I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘Headlines’” Drake says seemingly aiming at LeBron and DeMar DeRozan who attended Kendrick's Juneteenth Pop Out concert last year. The Weeknd, who is also a frequent collaborator with him was also present at the event. Rick Ross also seemingly got some shots thrown at him as well despite not attending the event but because of their own beef.

This is Drake's first solo release of the year following his collab project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor that dropped in February. Iceman will be his first solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs.

Not much is known about the album but he will be kicking off his Eurppean tour with PartyNextDoor on their $ome $pecial $hows 4 U starting on July 20. Another date for fans to look out for is Drake's OVO Fest which was announced earlier this year but an exact date has not been released at this time. During the time of the announcement, it was slated to return this summer. The OVO Fest has been on a hiatus since 2022.

“What Did I Miss” is a set up for what fans can expect from this new project and it seems that he will be addressing life after the beef and how he plans to navigate his industry relationships moving forward.