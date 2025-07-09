Branden Carlson will continue to wear the Oklahoma City Thunder uniform after signing a new two-way contract on Tuesday after showing solid progress during the 2024-25 season.

Carlson's path to his current position does not reflect a typical rookie experience. He went undrafted from the University of Utah in 2024 and spent a few weeks with the Toronto Raptors before signing a standard contract with the Thunder in November. Carlson was waived by the team but went on to sign multiple 10-day contracts with OKC before finally landing a two-way contract in February, allowing him to divide his time between the NBA and the G League team, the OKC Blue.

Carlson played in 32 games with the Thunder during the 2024-25 season, averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in just 7.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. His greatest game likely took place on April 13 against the Pelicans, when he posted 26 points and 10 rebounds, likely securing his future with the organization.

Carlson's G-League statistics were even better. In five starts with the Blue, Carlson averaged 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game, proving that he could become a stretch big but with real defensive instincts. To make matters even better for Carlson, Oklahoma City had a nice season culminating in the playoffs in 2024, allowing them to continue investing in Carlson as part of their developmental plan.

Carlson holds one of OKC’s two confirmed two-way slots alongside Brooks Barnhizer, and both players have also been named to the Thunder’s 2025 Summer League roster. They will all aim to make their case as beneficial pieces in the Thunder's framework.

Although Carlson did not play many minutes in the NBA, the organization has shared that he played with and earned credit for being a good teammate willing to do anything asked of him. With his size, outside shooting, and G League success, Carlson is a very intriguing asset as the Thunder work to balance success as a competitive team with the opportunity for long-term growth.

The Thunder made it official on Tuesday by announcing the signing in a press release. However, as is typical, they didn’t share the specific details of the contract. With one two-way slot still available, the Thunder are focusing on developing their talent—and Carlson’s return clearly indicates that ongoing commitment.