Austin Wells is on fire — and he’s giving the New York Yankees exactly the spark they’ve needed amid a rough stretch. Despite the team’s 8-14 record since June 15th, Wells has been a rare bright spot. The Yankees catcher continued his torrid run at the plate on Tuesday night, launching a two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners matchup turned into a 10-3 rout at Yankee Stadium.

The homer marked Wells’ third in as many games, giving him 14 on the season and firmly establishing him as one of the team’s most reliable offensive threats right now. MLB shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it accordingly.

“Austin Wells goes yard for a third straight game!”

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1942758200958152839

Despite the team’s recent 6-16 slide, Wells’ hot streak has been a bright spot. Over his last five games, he’s batting .333 with 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, and zero strikeouts. His season stats now sit at a .221 average with 14 homers and 50 RBIs in 74 games — already surpassing his rookie totals from last year.

Tuesday’s game saw Wells play a key role in a game-breaking sixth inning. Giancarlo Stanton opened the scoring outburst with a three-run homer, and the 26-year-old catcher followed with a 414-foot, two-run blast off reliever Casey Legumina. The inning transformed a narrow 1-0 lead into a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Starter Will Warren pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, bouncing back from a rough outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed just four hits and struck out four, showing poise even after a 35-minute rain delay. Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt also chipped in, with Judge smacking his 34th home run of the season.

As of now, the Bronx Bombers sit second in the AL East standings with a 50-41 record, 3.5 games back of the red-hot Blue Jays. Though the team is still searching for consistency, Wells’ offensive surge has arrived at the perfect time.

A 2020 first-round pick, Wells debuted with the Yankees in 2023 and is quickly turning into a key figure in the clubhouse. If he continues swinging like this, he could help stabilize a lineup that has struggled to find rhythm.

The Yankees catcher is making his mark — and with a tough schedule ahead, his hot bat may be the difference in staying in the playoff race.

