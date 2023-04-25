Stanley Tucci, the renowned actor known for his versatile performances in a wide range of roles, recently spoke about his experience playing the character of George Harvey in the 2009 film “The Lovely Bones” in a candid interview with ET. Tucci, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of the serial killer, revealed that he has no desire to revisit this particular character.

In The Lovely Bones, based on the bestselling Alice Sebold novel, Tucci plays the role of George Harvey. George Harvey is a disturbing and chilling character who brutally murders a 14-year-old girl named Susie Salmon, played by Saoirse Ronan. The film depicts the aftermath of Susie’s death as she watches her family and her killer from the “In-Between,” a limbo-like state.

Tucci described his experience with the role of George Harvey as “horrible” and admitted that it was a tough experience for him due to the dark and disturbing nature of the character. He said he would rather play his other famous role instead, “I would happily play Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada again. It was a really great experience.”

The actor also mentioned that being a father himself made him hesitant to accept the role of a child murderer. Tucci has five children, including three older children from his previous marriage and two younger children with his wife, Felicity Blunt. He shared that he was straight to the point with his children about the nature of the role.

“I just say, ‘And then the girl dies and I’m the person who kills her.’ They’ll say, ‘Why do you kill her, Dad?’ and I’ll say, ‘Because he’s a very sick person. Okay, let’s go eat,’ ” Tucci revealed in the interview.