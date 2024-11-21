Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators have suffered a brutal start to the 2024-25 campaign. At this time, the Predators are near the bottom of the NHL. It's a massively disappointing start to the year after an expensive NHL Free Agency haul. And on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken, the team's misfortunes extended beyond their play on the ice.

The Predators and Kraken were about to drop the puck when the on-ice officials began discussing something. Eventually, they went to the penalty box and had a brief discussion with officials there. Then the announcement came: Nashville received a two-minute minor penalty for playing the incorrect starting lineup.

As the official mentioned, number 91 — Steven Stamkos — was penciled into start. However, the team meant to have winger Filip Forsberg start the game alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist. Kraken radio host Mike Benton confirmed the mistake as he shared the lineup card he received prior to puck drop on Wednesday night.

Predators, Steven Stamkos are off to rough start

The Predators spent big to sign the likes of Steven Stamkos in NHL Free Agency. However, their huge spending spree has had the exact opposite effect they intended and hoped for. Nashville entered play Wednesday having a record of 6-10-3, placing them seventh in the Central Division.

One of the reasons for the slow start is the play of their new signings. Stamkos has found his game a bit, scoring six goals and 10 points in 19 games. However, he has been extremely inconsistent to start the season. Furthermore, winger Jonathan Marchessault has three goals in 19 games entering their game against the Kraken.

One of the issues that plagued the Predators in the early going was their inability to prevent goals. Nashville had one of the worst defenses in the league as they lost their first five games. Things have improved for them, but they still rank 18th in the NHL in terms of Goals Against Per Game, according to ESPN.

What has truly hampered them, though, is their offense. Nashville has scored the third-fewest Goals Per Game so far this year. In fact, the only Western Conference team with fewer Goals Per Game is the Chicago Blackhawks. Nashville owns a three-point advantage over the last-place Blackhawks in the Central Division, as well.

The Predators are trying to make the playoffs in 2025. However, something has to break their way if they want to keep that dream alive. This is certainly a team fans will want to keep an eye on as the 2024 calendar year draws to a close.