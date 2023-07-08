Although the Nashville Predators traded Ryan Johansen and bought out Matt Duchene, signalling it may be time to rebuild in Tennessee, the team's newest signing Gustav Nyquist believes the Preds “can be a really good team” next season.

Nyquist was signed to a two-year, $6.37 million contract with the team on July 1, and arrived in Nashville on Wednesday.

“I think it's an exciting stage of this organization, a little remodel,” Nyquist said at his introductory press conference. “Some older guys [are signing] to help the exciting young guys in this organization. Then you've got building blocks with really good players in every position, really – [Filip] Forsberg, [Roman] Josi and [Juuse] Saros. The positions are covered.”

Nyquist has played 703 NHL games in his career with the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild, scoring 175 goals and 428 points in his career. He has also added 27 points in 51 postseason contests with the Jackets and Wild.

“This guy's a good player, and a really good teammate,” Predators general manager Barry Trotz said, per the official release. “He's had great success, and Gus will be a really good complement to a guy like [Cody Glass] who needs a winger who's a little more experienced and can help him continue to grow. So I think that's going to be a really good fit.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Swedish veteran made it clear he is excited to play for Nashville next season, and has already enjoyed the city in his short time there.

“Nashville is great,” Nyquist explained. “I don't think you can find a player in this league who comes into Nashville and is not excited to come here. I've heard nothing but good things about the place from former players and current players.”

The 33-year-old will bring valuable experience to a young Predators roster, which, despite his comments, seems to be at least resetting. They will be in tough to make the postseason in the Western Conference next year, but along with new signings Luke Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly, there is certainly a chance.