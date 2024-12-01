The Nashville Predators are near the bottom of the NHL at this point. Something needs to change, and Nashville swung a trade to shake things up a bit. The Predators traded goalie Scott Wedgewood to the Colorado Avalanche for goalie Justus Annunen and a draft pick. After the trade, Wedgewood spoke about an interesting interaction with Predators general manager Barry Trotz.

Wedgewood said he was sleeping at a hotel in Minnesota when the deal went down. When he woke up, Trotz was outside his door. This led to him finding out that he would be heading to the Avalanche after only five games with the Predators.

“It's actually kind of funny,” Wedgewood said, via NHL.com. “I was sleeping in the hotel in Minnesota. We got there after the game last night and heard a couple little whistle ringings and couldn't figure out where it was coming from. I looked like a tourist in my room, kind of trying to figure it out, and I opened the peephole and Barry Trotz was standing right there.

“Kind of a ‘OK, what did I do wrong kind of thing', and he came in and we had a nice conversation. He's a gentleman, takes care of his guys and stuff. So conversation with him. Obviously, let me know what was going on.”

Scott Wedgewood is ready to begin Avalanche tenure

Wedgewood signed a two-year contract with the Predators in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, things did not work out as well with the Predators as either side had hoped. In five games, the veteran goalie played to an .878 save percentage.

With the Avalanche, he has a chance to rebound behind a better team. Colorado is 13-11-0 at this point in the season. They have needed goaltending stability for some time. And Wedgewood could provide that stability if things go well.

“Honestly, funny enough, I've kind of envisioned playing here over time. We talk about teams where you want to be and stuff, and I've been fortunate with time in Dallas, Arizona, Nashville. Now here, I mean I'm hitting some good cities,” the former Predators goalie said of joining Colorado, via NHL.com. It's obviously highly talented guys and elite players. So we're in the race. Obviously, a Cup contender, and it's kind of what you want to play for, and it's obviously exciting to be a part of somebody that wants you.”

When Wedgewood will make his team debut remains to be seen. In any event, the former Predators goalie is certainly looking forward to helping Colorado pick up much needed wins moving forward. The Avalanche play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night before kicking off a five-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres.