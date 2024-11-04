The Nashville Predators were held without a win to begin the 2024-25 NHL season. Steven Stamkos had his Predators debut spoiled by the Dallas Stars during the opening week of the season. And it took Nashville six games to finally get in the win column. However, the team has certainly turned things around, as seen on Sunday against the Avalanche.

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist against Colorado. Captain Roman Josi had a goal and assist of his own, as well. The Predators defeated the Avalanche by the score of 6-2 on Sunday. This gives them four wins in their last six games. Stamkos opened up about this early season turnaround after the win over Colorado.

“Any time you win you feel a lot better,” the Predators star said, via NHL.com. “It’s a contagious feeling so hopefully we can build on that. You look at the stretch that we’ve put together, what’s it, five of six with a point? You have to get something positive out of the stretch that we’ve had, but I think we have more to give. It’s just a matter of staying consistent and making the right play and wanting to make some plays.”

Steven Stamkos, Predators take home two points vs. Avalanche

Steven Stamkos had some early season struggles alongside the Predators in the early going. In Nashville's first five games, the former Tampa Bay Lightning captain had one goal. In the games following, though, Stamkos has produced more. He has a goal and three assists to his ledger in the last six games.

Stamkos has not panicked early in the year despite the lack of results. His goal against the Avalanche on Sunday highlights why he hasn't panicked. His shot deflected off the glove of Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen and into the net. He is finding scoring chances on the ice, so there is no reason for him to worry just yet.

“I’ve been around for a long time,” Stamkos said, via NHL.com. “I’ve hit countless posts in my career. It’s not as bad of a sign as you think it is because if you’re not getting the chances and you’re not getting the looks, that’s when you worry. Eventually they’re going to go in. Tonight’s an example. Shot, goalie, hits off his glove and goes in the net. We’ll certainly take it.”

The Predators saw goals go in on Sunday night. And they hope it's a sign of further success to come. Nashville will try to make it five wins in their last seven games on Monday when they play host to the Los Angeles Kings.