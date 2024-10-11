The Nashville Predators began their 2024-25 season on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars. It was a highly anticipated game after the Predators went wild in NHL Free Agency over the summer. Among the moves made, the Predators signed Steven Stamkos to a four-year contract. It marked the first time Stamkos played for an NHL team other than the Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, the team did not experience immediate success. Nashville fell on home ice to the Stars on Thursday night. It was a closely fought contest between two potential Western Conference contenders. In the end, Dallas skated away with a decisive 4-3 victory. After the game, Stamkos reflected on his debut.

“It was really cool,” Stamkos said, via NHL.com. “Just try to embrace the moment. Had the whole family here tonight and saw the kids in warmup, so that was cool. It was a great atmosphere. Obviously, we would have hoped for a little better result for the fans, but we worked. That’s going to be the identity of this team. I think we’ll get some better bounces if we keep that up.”

Steven Stamkos, Predators cannot overcome Stars

Steven Stamkos tested free agency this summer after 16 years with the Lightning. In his Predators debut, he failed to record a single point. However, Nashville still saw some early returns from their other major signings.

It would take a minute for Nashville to get on the scoresheet, though. The Stars opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Roope Hintz around two minutes into the second period. Dallas added another when Hintz found Jason Robertson, who buried his first of the season about 20 seconds later.

Nashville found their stride, though. They went on the power play after Sam Steel went off for high-sticking. With the man advantage, Filip Forsberg was able to find his mark and put his team on the board. However, the momentum would not last. Mason Marchment scored twice later in the second period to make it 4-1.

The Predators didn't go away quietly, though. Tommy Novak scored less than five minutes into the third period. They continued to push for a goal and found it late in the period thanks to Ryan O'Reilly. They needed an equalizer quickly, and Stamkos had a chance as well. However, his shot rang off the post. And in the end, the Stars held on.

The Predators take the ice once again on Saturday. Nashville hits the road for the first time as they take on the Detroit Red Wings in the Motor City. Let's see if Stamkos can score his first points as a Predators player in Hockeytown this weekend.