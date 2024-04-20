Can you feel it hockey fans? The Stanley Cup Playoffs have finally arrived as the Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks in a Game 1 bout. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Predators-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.
Having last made the playoffs back in 2022 when they eventually went down in defeat to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, Nashville is back and better than ever. Compiling a 47-30-5 during the regular season, Nashville will be seeking revenge after it was Vancouver that swept them in three games throughout the course of the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Canucks from start to finish proved that they are one of the top all-around teams in the Western Conference. Overall, Vancouver experienced one of their more dominant seasons in recent memory as they amassed an extremely stellar 50-23-9 record. Having not partook in the postseason festivities in nine years, there is no doubt that the Rogers Arena will be decked out with Canucks fans galore who will be cheering on their squad at a feverish pitch.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Predators-Canucks Game 1 Odds
Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline: +125
Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -150
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-120)
How to Watch Predators vs. Canucks Game 1
Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
For starters, entering a hostile playoff environment and coming out victorious will be no easy task, but the best shot that Nashville has at stealing home-ice advantage right off the bat could be thanks to their resilience. Back in February, it appeared that the Predators would not come close to sniffing the postseason after they were obliterated by the Dallas Stars in a 9-2 rout. However, what followed afterward was a thing of beauty to watch. In what served as a wake-up call, Nashville did the unthinkable by receiving a point in 18 straight games. In the blink of an eye, the Predators took themselves off the seller's block and jumped to immediate playoff contenders.
Despite finishing only 4-5-1 in their final ten games of the season, the ‘Preds are keeping their fingers crossed that they didn't peak too early. Indeed, the offense should not have any issues in finding scoring opportunities as they are led by the dynamic Filip Forsberg. Not many players around the league are skilled enough to slow down Forsberg's ability to make plays on the ice. With over 48 goals scored this season which ranks as the sixth-most in hockey, Nashville's brightest star will need to be at his absolute best to take down the higher-seeded Vancouver Canucks.
All in all, Nashville won't stand a chance if they can't receive a stellar effort in between the pipes from 29-year-old goalie Juuse Saros. Even though he stacked an impressive 35-24-5 record when making starts, his .906 save percentage and 2.86 GA/A weren't considered elite by any means. Against a Vancouver offense that is high-powered, to say the least with 3.40 goals scored per game, Saros may need to put on his best Patrick Roy impersonation.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Could this be the year that the Canucks treat their fans to a deep run in the postseason? Only time will tell, but it would be an incredible achievement for a Vancouver franchise that has been starved of playing meaningful hockey at this point of the season.
Entering the season, just finding a way to make it among the field of postseason participants would've been considered a success, but now, the expectations are even higher. On paper, the Canucks chances depend on an offense that can put up goals in a hurry. Led by 100-point scorer J.T Miller, Vancouver is equipped with four names that have managed to erupt for at least 75 points this season. Even more so, the Canucks will need to be laser-focused when on the power play. Hand in hand, keeping the Predators' extra-man attack from making noise will be just as important. As long as Vancouver can take advantage of these opportunities, then they should end up in fairly good shape.
Goaltending-wise, Thatcher Demko is ready to show the rest of the hockey universe that his regular-season success can translate into the postseason. When glancing at his season-long statistics, Demko ranks near the top five of every single goaltending stat. Bettors should keep their eyes peeled on Demko providing some invaluable moments when patrolling the crease.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick
Let the madness of postseason play begin! At the end of the day, side with the team that holds home-ice advantage and will more than likely be jacked up to begin their pursuit of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+180)