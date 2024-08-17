The NBA unveiled the comprehensive 2024-25 season schedule for all thirty teams on Thursday, placing the Los Angeles Lakers at the forefront of national visibility. The Lakers will lead the league with 39 nationally televised games, overshadowing even the Golden State Warriors, who follow as a close second. This upcoming season promises to be particularly captivating, with LeBron James entering his 22nd year, paired for the first time with his son, Bronny James, marking a historic father-son duo on the court.

The Lakers commence their season with a three-game homestand at the Crypto.com Arena, beginning on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, last season's Western Conference Finals runners-up. The Suns and the Kings will then visit on October 25 and 26, respectively.

Lakers brace for early 2024-25 season road challenges

Following the initial homestand, the team will tackle a demanding five-game road trip, which includes a second encounter with the Suns and matchups against the Cavaliers, Raptors, Pistons, and Grizzlies. These early games will be critical in establishing the season's momentum.

Last season, the Lakers endured a grueling schedule with 15 back-to-back games and the third hardest Strength of Schedule (SOS) at .521. This season, they face a slightly lighter load with 13 back-to-back games, including five in Los Angeles, and a SOS of .512. The NBA's “Fresh, Tired & Even” tracker positions the Lakers more favorably this year, indicating they will often enjoy more rest than their opponents — an improvement from last season, where they had less rest in five games.

January brings the season’s toughest challenge with a six-game road journey beginning on January 25 against the Warriors, followed by games against the Hornets, 76ers, Wizards, Knicks, and concluding with the Clippers at the Intuit Dome.

Grueling six-game homestand and season highlights

The Lakers will embark on their longest homestand in late February, kicking off with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who reached the finals last season, on February 25. This stretch also features two clashes with the Clippers, and games against the Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Knicks.

A special highlight of the Lakers' season will be the retirement of Michael Cooper’s jersey number 21 during the January 13 game against the Spurs. This event celebrates Cooper's recent Hall of Fame induction and his pivotal role during the Lakers' Showtime era. The ceremony will honor his contributions to the team’s success, cementing his legacy among Lakers legends.

Adding to the season's highlights, the Lakers will square off against the Warriors on Christmas Day, a pivotal matchup for both teams and a centerpiece for NBA’s holiday schedule.

The Los Angeles Lakers will finish with a 50-32 record in 2024-25 if healthy

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had one of their healthiest seasons since they teamed up in 2019-2020, contributing significantly to the team's resilience and performance. Despite the promising health of its stars, the team’s depth faced challenges as Gabe Vincent was limited to only 11 games and Jarred Vanderbilt played in 29 due to injuries.

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 schedule in view, projecting a season record of 50-32 under first-time head coach JJ Reddick appears achievable. The Lakers ended last season at 47-35 despite numerous injuries. With a healthier roster this season, including sustained contributions from LeBron, Davis, and potentially fuller seasons from Vanderbilt and Vincent, achieving or even surpassing the 50-win mark is plausible. While this record might not secure a top-four seeding in the highly competitive Western Conference, it would likely position the Lakers within the top six, avoiding the Play-In tournament which they have contended in three of the past four seasons.

The balance of demanding road trips, strategic homestands, and key matchups against formidable opponents sets the stage for a thrilling and challenging Lakers' season, with the potential to solidify a positive trajectory for the team’s future.