The NBA recently unveiled the schedule for the 2024-25 season, featuring a packed lineup of exciting matchups. The Los Angeles Lakers, a perennial favorite, are set to appear in 39 nationally televised games, the most of any team this season. Among these high-profile games is a standout Christmas Day face-off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, sure to captivate basketball enthusiasts nationwide.

Adding to the Lakers' eventful season, a report from Dan Woike of the LA Times highlights an upcoming special ceremony: the team will retire Michael Cooper’s number 21 jersey on January 13, 2025, during a game against the San Antonio Spurs. This honor follows Cooper’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2024, a testament to his significant contributions to the team and the sport during his illustrious 12-year career with the Lakers.

Lakers to celebrate Michael Cooper's legacy with jersey retirement ceremony

Selected in the third round of the 1978 NBA Draft, Michael Cooper played a pivotal role during the Lakers' “Showtime” era, contributing to five NBA championships. The league extensively recognized his defensive prowess, awarding him eight NBA All-Defensive Team selections, including five on the first team, and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1987. Cooper, known for spearheading defense alongside legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy, posted career averages of 8.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His upcoming jersey retirement will see him join his Showtime era teammates and the rest of the Lakers’ greats in the rafters, cementing his legacy.

The jersey retirement ceremony promises to be a memorable event, not only for its sentimental value but also for celebrating Michael Cooper’s relentless dedication and defense that have left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Lakers’ legacy. This tribute fittingly honors a player whose court efforts exemplified the spirit of teamwork and perseverance, qualities deeply resonant with the Lakers' community and its rich NBA history.