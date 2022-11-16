Published November 16, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

League of Legends Patch 12.22 marks the start of Preseason 2023, and a lot of new and reworked items hit the Rift!

Preseason 2023 New and Updated Items

Jak’Sho, The Protean

Gold Cost: 3000

Health: 400

Armor: 30

Magic Resist: 30

Ability Haste: 20

Build Path: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal

Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat, gain a stack granting 2 armor and MR, up to 8 max. At max stacks become empowered, instantly draining enemies around you for 3% of your max health (reduced to 30% against minions and monsters) and increasing your resists by 10% until end of combat.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 armor and 5 magic resistance

The Unspoken Parasite

obtained by Ornn upgrading Jak’Sho, The Protean

Health: 550

Armor: 40

Magic Resist: 40

Ability Haste: 25

Passive – Voidborn Resilience: Passive is identical to base version

Radiant Virtue

Gold Cost: 3000

Health: 400

Armor: 30

Magic Resist: 30

Ability Haste: 20

Build Path: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal

Passive – Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend, increasing your max health by 10% for 9 seconds. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 range of you gain 15 non-ultimate ability haste and heal for 1% of your max health every 3 seconds, increased by up to 100% based on that champion’s missing health. 60 second cooldown.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 health

Primordial Dawn

obtained by Ornn upgrading Radiant Virtue

Health: 550

Armor: 40

Magic Resist: 40

Ability Haste: 25

Passive – Guiding Light: Passive is identical to base version

Heartsteel

Gold Cost: 3200

Health: 800

Health Regen: 200%

Ability Haste: 20

Build Path: Kindlegem + Crystalline Bracer + Giant’s Belt

Passive – Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals 125 +6% of your max health as bonus physical damage, and grants you 10% of that amount as permanent max health. 30 second cooldown per target.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 1% bonus health and 6% champion size

Leviathan

obtain by Ornn upgrading Leviathan

Health: 1050

Health Regen: 300%

Ability Haste: 25

Passive – Colossal Consumption: Passive is identical to base version

Iceborn Gauntlet (reworked Frostfire Gauntlet)

Gold Cost: 2800 >>> 3000

Health: 450 >>> 400

Armor: 25 >>> 50

Magic Resist: 25 >>> 0

Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)

Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor >>> Sheen + Kindlegem + Chain Vest

Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AD physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 15% +.004% bonus health (halved for ranged users). Your primary target is crippled, applying a 100% stronger slow on them and reducing their damage by 10% against you for 2.5 seconds. 1.5 second cooldown.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 50 health, 5% Tenacity, and 5% slow resist

Frozen Fist

obtained by Ornn upgrading Iceborn Gauntlet

Health: 550

Armor: 70

Ability Haste: 25

Passive – Spellblade: Passive is identical to base version

Rod of Ages

Gold Cost: 3200

Ability Power: 60

Health: 300

Mana: 400

Build Path: Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand + Amplifying Tome

Passive: This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and 4 ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level and all effects of Eternity are increased by 50%. (Note: this will not increase the level cap of 18)

Unique Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second. For every 250 health or mana restored this way, gain 25% decaying move speed for 2 seconds.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Infinite Convergence

obtained by Ornn upgrading Rod of Ages

Ability Power: 80

Health: 450

Mana: 550

Passive/Unique Passive – Eternity: Passives are identical to base version

Catalyst of Aeons

Gold Cost: 1100

Health: 225

Mana: 300

Build Path: Ruby Crystal + Sapphire Crystal

Unique Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second.

Abyssal Mask

Gold Cost: 2700 >>> 3000

Health: 450 >>> 500

Mana: 0 >>> 300

Magic Resist: 35 >>> 40

Ability Haste: 10 (unchanged)

Build Path: Kindlegem + Spectre’s Cowl >>> Catalyst of Aeons + Spectre’s Cowl

Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second.

Passive – Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resist by 5 + 1.2% bonus health (max 25). For each Cursed enemy, gain 9 magic resist.

Randuin’s Omen

Gold Cost: 2700 >>> 3000

Health: 250 >>> 400

Armor: 90 >>> 60

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 0

Build Path: Warden’s Mail + Cloth Armor + Ruby Crystal >>> Warden’s Mail + Giant’s Belt

Active – Humility: Briefly slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds (60 second cooldown)

Passive – Critical Resistance: Critical strikes deal 20% less damage to you

Passive – Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to 5 +0.35%, capped at 40% of attack’s damage

Sunfire Aegis

Item Tier: Mythic >>> Legendary

Gold Cost: 3200 >>> 2800

Health: 450 >>> 400

Armor: 35 >>> 50

Magic Resistance: 35 >>> 0

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 0

Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Aegis of the Legion >>> Bami’s Cinder + Chain Vest

REMOVED: Flametouch has been removed

Passive – Immolate: Immolate damage is no longer increased by 150% against monsters

Turbo Chemtank

Item Tier: Mythic >>> Legendary

Gold Cost: 3200 >>> 2800

Health: 450 >>> 500

Magic Resist: 25 >>> 50

Armor: 25 >>> 0

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 10

Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Cloth Armor + Null Magic Mantle >>> Kindlegem + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal

REMOVED: Refuel passive has been removed

Aegis of the Legion

Gold Cost: 1400 >>> 1200

Ravenous Hydra

Attack Damage: 70 >>> 65

Unique Passive – Cleave: 60-12% total AD (based on distance) >>> 60% of total AD for melee champions and 30% of total AD for ranged champions to all enemies around them

Unique Passive – Carnivorous: Gain 0.6 AD and 0.1% Omnivamp on minion kills, increased to twice that amount for champions, large/epic monsters, and siege minions. Stacks up to 24 AD and 4% Omnivamp. Lose half of these stacks on death.

Tiamat

Unique Passive – Cleave: 60-12% total AD (based on distance) >>> 50% of total AD for melee champions and 25% of total AD for ranged champions to all enemies around them

Spear of Shojin

Gold Cost: 3400

Attack Damage: 65

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 20

Unique Passive – Dragonforce: Non-ultimate spells gain an extra [8 (+8% bonus AD) Ability Haste for melee champions | 6 (+6% bonus AD) Ability Haste for ranged champions], reduced to [4 (+4% bonus AD) Ability Haste for melee champions | 3 (+3% bonus AD) Ability Haste for ranged] for spells with immobilizing effects

Unique Passive – Exigency: Gain up to [15% melee | 10% ranged] move speed, based on your % missing health (maxed out while below 33% health)

Build Path: B.F. Sword + Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer

Navori Quickblades

Ability Haste: 30 >>> 20

Unique Passive – Transcendance: If you have at least 60% Critical Strike Chance, your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown.

Unique Passive – Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on critical strike chance

This is only part of the multitude of changes that League of Legends Patch 12.22 brings. For the full patch notes, click here.