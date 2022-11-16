League of Legends Patch 12.22 marks the start of Preseason 2023, and a lot of new and reworked items hit the Rift!

Preseason 2023 New and Updated Items

Jak’Sho, The Protean

  • Gold Cost: 3000
  • Health: 400
  • Armor: 30
  • Magic Resist: 30
  • Ability Haste: 20
  • Build Path: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal
  • Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat, gain a stack granting 2 armor and MR, up to 8 max. At max stacks become empowered, instantly draining enemies around you for 3% of your max health (reduced to 30% against minions and monsters) and increasing your resists by 10% until end of combat.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 armor and 5 magic resistance

The Unspoken Parasite 

  • obtained by Ornn upgrading Jak’Sho, The Protean
  • Health: 550
  • Armor: 40
  • Magic Resist: 40
  • Ability Haste: 25
  • Passive – Voidborn Resilience: Passive is identical to base version

Radiant Virtue

  • Gold Cost: 3000
  • Health: 400
  • Armor: 30
  • Magic Resist: 30
  • Ability Haste: 20
  • Build Path: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal
  • Passive – Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend, increasing your max health by 10% for 9 seconds. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 range of you gain 15 non-ultimate ability haste and heal for 1% of your max health every 3 seconds, increased by up to 100% based on that champion’s missing health. 60 second cooldown.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 health

Primordial Dawn

  • obtained by Ornn upgrading Radiant Virtue
  • Health: 550
  • Armor: 40
  • Magic Resist: 40
  • Ability Haste: 25
  • Passive – Guiding Light: Passive is identical to base version

Heartsteel

  • Gold Cost: 3200
  • Health: 800
  • Health Regen: 200%
  • Ability Haste: 20
  • Build Path: Kindlegem + Crystalline Bracer + Giant’s Belt
  • Passive – Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals 125 +6% of your max health as bonus physical damage, and grants you 10% of that amount as permanent max health. 30 second cooldown per target.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 1% bonus health and 6% champion size

Leviathan

  • obtain by Ornn upgrading Leviathan
  • Health: 1050
  • Health Regen: 300%
  • Ability Haste: 25
  • Passive – Colossal Consumption: Passive is identical to base version

Iceborn Gauntlet (reworked Frostfire Gauntlet)

  • Gold Cost: 2800 >>> 3000
  • Health: 450 >>> 400
  • Armor: 25 >>> 50
  • Magic Resist: 25 >>> 0
  • Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)
  • Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor >>> Sheen + Kindlegem + Chain Vest
  • Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AD physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are slowed by 15% +.004% bonus health (halved for ranged users). Your primary target is crippled, applying a 100% stronger slow on them and reducing their damage by 10% against you for 2.5 seconds. 1.5 second cooldown.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 50 health, 5% Tenacity, and 5% slow resist

Frozen Fist

  • obtained by Ornn upgrading Iceborn Gauntlet
  • Health: 550
  • Armor: 70
  • Ability Haste: 25
  • Passive – Spellblade: Passive is identical to base version

Rod of Ages

  • Gold Cost: 3200
  • Ability Power: 60
  • Health: 300
  • Mana: 400
  • Build Path: Catalyst of Aeons + Blasting Wand + Amplifying Tome
  • Passive: This item gains 20 health, 20 mana, and 4 ability power every minute, up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 health, 200 mana, and 40 ability power. Upon reaching max stacks, gain a level and all effects of Eternity are increased by 50%. (Note: this will not increase the level cap of 18)
  • Unique Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second. For every 250 health or mana restored this way, gain 25% decaying move speed for 2 seconds.
  • Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Infinite Convergence

  • obtained by Ornn upgrading Rod of Ages
  • Ability Power: 80
  • Health: 450
  • Mana: 550
  • Passive/Unique Passive – Eternity: Passives are identical to base version

Catalyst of Aeons

  • Gold Cost: 1100
  • Health: 225
  • Mana: 300
  • Build Path: Ruby Crystal + Sapphire Crystal
  • Unique Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second.

Abyssal Mask

  • Gold Cost: 2700 >>> 3000
  • Health: 450 >>> 500
  • Mana: 0 >>> 300
  • Magic Resist: 35 >>> 40
  • Ability Haste: 10 (unchanged)
  • Build Path: Kindlegem + Spectre’s Cowl >>> Catalyst of Aeons + Spectre’s Cowl
  • Passive – Eternity: Restore mana equal to 8% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal for up to 15 per second.
  • Passive – Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resist by 5 + 1.2% bonus health (max 25). For each Cursed enemy, gain 9 magic resist.

Randuin’s Omen

  • Gold Cost: 2700 >>> 3000
  • Health: 250 >>> 400
  • Armor: 90 >>> 60
  • Ability Haste: 10 >>> 0
  • Build Path: Warden’s Mail + Cloth Armor + Ruby Crystal >>> Warden’s Mail + Giant’s Belt
  • Active – Humility: Briefly slow nearby enemies by 55% for 2 seconds (60 second cooldown)
  • Passive – Critical Resistance: Critical strikes deal 20% less damage to you
  • Passive – Rock Solid: Reduce incoming damage from attacks by up to 5 +0.35%, capped at 40% of attack’s damage

Sunfire Aegis

  • Item Tier: Mythic >>> Legendary
  • Gold Cost: 3200 >>> 2800
  • Health: 450 >>> 400
  • Armor: 35 >>> 50
  • Magic Resistance: 35 >>> 0
  • Ability Haste: 20 >>> 0
  • Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Aegis of the Legion >>> Bami’s Cinder + Chain Vest
  • REMOVED: Flametouch has been removed
  • Passive – Immolate: Immolate damage is no longer increased by 150% against monsters

Turbo Chemtank

  • Item Tier: Mythic >>> Legendary
  • Gold Cost: 3200 >>> 2800
  • Health: 450 >>> 500
  • Magic Resist: 25 >>> 50
  • Armor: 25 >>> 0
  • Ability Haste: 20 >>> 10
  • Build Path: Bami’s Cinder + Cloth Armor + Null Magic Mantle >>> Kindlegem + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal
  • REMOVED: Refuel passive has been removed

Aegis of the Legion

  • Gold Cost: 1400 >>> 1200

Ravenous Hydra

  • Attack Damage: 70 >>> 65
  • Unique Passive – Cleave: 60-12% total AD (based on distance) >>> 60% of total AD for melee champions and 30% of total AD for ranged champions to all enemies around them
  • Unique Passive – Carnivorous: Gain 0.6 AD and 0.1% Omnivamp on minion kills, increased to twice that amount for champions, large/epic monsters, and siege minions. Stacks up to 24 AD and 4% Omnivamp. Lose half of these stacks on death.

Tiamat

  • Unique Passive – Cleave: 60-12% total AD (based on distance) >>> 50% of total AD for melee champions and 25% of total AD for ranged champions to all enemies around them

Spear of Shojin

  • Gold Cost: 3400
  • Attack Damage: 65
  • Health: 300
  • Ability Haste: 20
  • Unique Passive – Dragonforce: Non-ultimate spells gain an extra [8 (+8% bonus AD) Ability Haste for melee champions | 6 (+6% bonus AD) Ability Haste for ranged champions], reduced to [4 (+4% bonus AD) Ability Haste for melee champions | 3 (+3% bonus AD) Ability Haste for ranged] for spells with immobilizing effects
  • Unique Passive – Exigency: Gain up to [15% melee | 10% ranged] move speed, based on your % missing health (maxed out while below 33% health)
  • Build Path: B.F. Sword + Kindlegem + Caulfield’s Warhammer

Navori Quickblades

  • Ability Haste: 30 >>> 20
  • Unique Passive – Transcendance: If you have at least 60% Critical Strike Chance, your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown.
  • Unique Passive – Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on critical strike chance

This is only part of the multitude of changes that League of Legends Patch 12.22 brings. For the full patch notes, click here.