This is unwelcome news for customers.

Unfortunately, it'll cost you if you don't want to see ads on Prime Video.

The streamer now has annoying ads unless you pay an additional $2.99 monthly.

Prime Video now includes ads

This day comes as a disappointment to many who rely on Amazon's service to watch their favorites like Reacher and Invincible ad-free. However, most other options have ads, too. It was destined to happen to Prime Video, and now it has.

It does promise to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.” USA Today reports. It's not exactly clear what that means, but it sounds…nice?

The reasoning for doing this is, you guessed it, money. Commercials generate revenue, as does an additional $2.99 a month, so it's part of their revenue strategy. The ads are the default version of the streamer now, so you'll get them unless you have that upgrade in place already.

Ads take away from the viewing experience. No one is a massive fan of commercials (well, except for the Super Bowl). The Prime Video ad decision seems like one more cost to ad (no pun intended) into the high cost of streaming.

With all the streaming options out there and now ads with all of them, it's almost the same as cable. In fact, it could be more expensive, depending on how many streaming platforms you have.

The creators who have content on Prime Video aren't thrilled, either. Expats Lulu Wang said to THR, “I'm very angry about that. If I had known, I would've created in a different way because it's not a show that has cliffhangers or commercial breaks to make sure people come back.”

So, the choice is yours. Pull out your pocketbooks and pay an additional $2.99, or watch annoying ads. They're here to stay, so it's up to you.