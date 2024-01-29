Show me the money...

Digital news outlet Axios is entering the entertainment sphere with a new studio division geared towards developing and producing original nonfiction film and shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The newly created division, Axios Entertainment, is headed by Erica Winograd. The division currently has deals in development with Tom Brady's Shadow Lion, Guy Ritchie, Mark Wahlberg's Unrealistic Ideas, Chrissy Teigen's Huntley Productions, Ample Entertainment and Maven, the company said. Axios Entertainment includes Raisa Zaidi as editorial director and Juliet Bartz as director of development.

Jim VandeHei, the company's' co-founder and CEO, said, “Entertainment programming is a natural next step for Axios, using engaging documentary storytelling to make audiences smarter, faster about the ever-changing world around them.”

The new division has its first series already picked up by Amazon's Prime Video, The Money Game. The series is produced with Campfire Studios and Shaquille O'Neal's Jersey Legends.

The show will focus on what the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals' impact is through the stories of athletes from the Louisiana State University such as gymnast Olivia Dunne, basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson, as well as football star and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

The media company has had video endeavors before, one notable program being Axios on HBO, the news-driven show which lasted four seasons. The digital outlet is also owned by cable and publishing company Cox Enterprises.

Axios was founded by former Politico journalists VandeHei and Mike Allen as well as the political news site's former chief revenue officer Roy Schwartz. The company has expanded its reach to local and regional news in Axios Local as well as the subscription-based Axios Pro. It also recently entered the AI sphere in Axios HQ in 2023.