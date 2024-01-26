Check out our definitive list of all the new and binge-worthy offerings from Amazon Prime for the month of February 2024.

It's February! So as you order your Valentine's Day presents for the special people in your life on Amazon, hop on over to Prime Video and Freevee where you can binge on a slew of new releases this month, including a new series version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, and the trippy J Lo experimental musical feature This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. Just don't binge so hard in February on Prime Video that you forget to wrap those Valentine's presents that arrive from Amazon, or the only place you'll be binging on Valentine's Day is the couch.

New Prime Video and Amazon Freevee releases: February 2024 (Full Schedule)

TV SERIES

February 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024) – Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

February 8

The Silent Service (2024)

February 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

February 23

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)

February 29

Red Queen (2024)

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

MOVIES

February 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011)

February 6

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

February 8

Home Again (2017)

February 9

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

February 13

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

February 16

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (2024) – This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.

February 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

February 29

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Freevee New in February – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV SERIES

Available Now

Judy Justice S3 (2024)

MOVIES

February 1

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

All Saints (2017)

Birthright Outlaw (2023)

Dog Days (2018)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Life of Crime (2013)

Mortal Engines (2018)

National Champions (2021)

New in Town (2009)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

The Current War (2017)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Marksman (2021)

The Wife (2017)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

February 7

A Piece of Cake (2019)

Available February 13

Candyman (2021)

February 14

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Available February 29

Warcraft (2016)

That's everything streaming on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee for February 2024. See you next month!