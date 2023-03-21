A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Providence Friars are losing another commitment from a top recruit following the news of Ed Cooley’s departure from the program. Four-star talent Drew Fielder has expressed his decision to de-commit from Providence basketball, citing the change in the coaching staff of the team, per 247 Sports.

“Due to the recent coaching change, I will be de-committing from Providence and reopening my recruitment,” said Drew Fielder. “Thank you for all the love and support, Friartown.”

Fielder is not the first player to back out of a commitment to Providence basketball following the move of Ed Cooley to the Friars’ Big East rivals, Georgetown Hoyas. Garwey Dual was the other prospect who decided to de-commit from Providence Monday afternoon, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

With Fielder and Dual de-commiting, Providence basketball is left with just Donovan Santoro as its only signed recruit in 2023.

The 6-9 Fielder, who is from Southern California Academy, also got offers from the Boston College Eagles, Boise State Broncos, Arizona State Sun Devils, and the USC Trojans. Apart from Providence basketball, the only other visit Fielder has had so far was with the Trojans.

Under Cooley, Providence basketball was able to make it to the Big Dance a total of seven times, including this year, though, it ended in a first-round exit for the Friars after a loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Scouts are high on Fielder’s ability to stretch the floor, clean the glass, and finish puck-and-pop plays, but those are skills Providence basketball apparently will have to find somewhere else.